It’s impossible to ignore the Kardashians’ influence. Since they first graced our TV screens in 2007, the famous family has been shaping the cultural zeitgeist in a major way. Their ‘fits have inspired countless trends over the years — anyone remember bodycon dresses? — and they’re also in the fashion game directly with their own clothing lines. Khloé has Good American, Kim has SKIMS... and now, Kylie has Khy.

The youngest KarJenner sister, who’s known mostly for her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, started teasing her latest project back in October. The first collection — comprised of black faux leather pieces — dropped on Nov. 1. It immediately appeared all over TikTok, seen on the likes of it girls like Alix Earle and Drew Afualo. The second drop, puffer coats and base layers, rolled out on Nov. 15, making the case for an off-white puffer coat and matching catsuit combo for winter.

As a lover of neutral staple pieces, I had my eye on Khy from the moment Kylie announced it. The first two drops sold super quickly, so I missed the ball on grabbing my sizes, but I was ready when Drop 003 rolled around. To my surprise, this collection was framed around sweats and tees — how very Kim of her! — but with the holidays in full swing, this cozy drop felt appropriate. I got my hands on the all-red sweat set, tank top, and micro tee and set to work putting them to the test (read: wearing them around my house and on hot girl walks).

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Fast Facts:

Price: The collection ranges from $28 for the micro tee to $70 for the oversized zip hoodie.

The collection ranges from $28 for the micro tee to $70 for the oversized zip hoodie. Who this is best for: Loungewear fanatics, especially those who want sweats that double as trendy weekend outfits.

Loungewear fanatics, especially those who want sweats that double as trendy weekend outfits. What I like: The quality is a dream. It’s thick without feeling stiflingly hot or sweaty, and all the stitching is durable and well-crafted. I’m also a sucker for matching pieces and love the styling and layering potential.

The quality is a dream. It’s thick without feeling stiflingly hot or sweaty, and all the stitching is durable and well-crafted. I’m also a sucker for matching pieces and love the styling and layering potential. What I don’t like: The joggers don’t have pockets, which feels like a huge miss on a good pair of sweats. The pants are slouchy and tend to sit low-rise, so that’s worth being aware of if you want something that lands higher at the waist.

The joggers don’t have pockets, which feels like a huge miss on a good pair of sweats. The pants are slouchy and tend to sit low-rise, so that’s worth being aware of if you want something that lands higher at the waist. My rating: 4/5

Here’s what I tried:

First Impressions:

I was immediately impressed with these when I opened the box, which was appropriately lined with matching red tissue paper and included a printed happy holidays note from Khy. While fleece items can tend to be hit-or-miss in terms of quality, I could tell these were the best kind: thick and cozy, without causing weird sensory discomfort or feeling too hot (does anyone else sometimes hate the feeling of pilling fleece?). I felt like I was wrapped in a giant blanket with the joggers and hoodie on — and as a bonus, I looked cute rather than feeling like a bed-rotting goblin.

I ordered a medium size in all items, which is my usual sizing, and I was pleased with how everything fit. The joggers and hoodie are oversized but still shaped nicely, so it looks like you intentionally bought them to have a baggier fit. The tank and micro tee, on the other hand, fit tight to the body and cropped, which is a fun shape in contrast to the sweats.

Are The Khy Pieces Worth The Money?

I’ll admit that I was skeptical when I saw the prices for these sweats, as were a lot of commenters on social media. There are *a lot* of loungewear brands out there — including a very famous and widely beloved one by Kylie’s big sister — so I wasn’t sure quite what would feel new about the Khy pieces.

I’m pleased to report that these sweats have exceeded my expectations. They’re one of the coziest sets in my collection (I have five pairs of matching sweat sets and plenty of additional separates), and I’ve been reaching for them during my work-from-home days and when I have to pop out to run errands. Time will tell how well they hold up with washes, but my hoodie has already survived one emergency trip to the cleaners and is still looking as good as new.

INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

My favorite way to style them is with chunky white sneakers and a baseball cap.

Similar Products

If you’re looking for the same vibe of sweat set in a different color or style, you can find them at SKIMS (a sister Kardashian brand), Aerie, Joja, Alo Yoga, and other trendy labels, all with fairly comparable prices.

Final Verdict

Consider this avowed neutrals girlie a fan of the color red. It’s been hailed as the shade of the season, and I’m officially into it... although you won’t catch me stepping any further outside my neutrals routine. (Brown, you’re still my favorite color.)

Though I wouldn’t consider these pieces particularly unique, especially compared to all the other high-end loungewear on the market, they *are* a really nice sweat set that I’ll be living in all winter, and they feel very cute and on-trend. If I can use them to catch the eye of my very own Timothée Chalamet, I’ll consider that a nice added bonus.