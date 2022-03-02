Sydney Sweeney served look after look throughout Season 2 of Euphoria, right down to the finale on Sunday, Feb. 27. Her character Cassie’s makeup, fashion, manicures, and, of course, hair gave me life on every episode. But if Sydney Sweeney’s new red hair is anything to go by, just because the show is over for the foreseeable future doesn’t mean she’s ready to give up her crown as a style chameleon.

The 24-year-old actor — who is currently rumored to be engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Davino — is known for her long, cascading, platinum blonde locks as Cassie Howard on Euphoria, and wavy, crimped, dirty blonde hair as Olivia Mossbacher on White Lotus. Notice the keyword “blonde” in both instances. Come her next acting gig, though, you’ll be seeing a whole new side of Sweeney, as her signature light tresses go copper red in the upcoming film National Anthem, opposite Halsey, Simon Rex, and Euphoria co-star Eric Dane.

“Penny Jo,” the one-time Elite Daily cover star captioned the first-look photo of her new character on Instagram on Tuesday, March 1. In the snap, Sweeney can be seen with feathered bangs, and her fresh coppery locks in tight curls underneath a red bandana as she looks out a window.

Sweeney is no stranger to changing up her hair off the big and small screens either. According to Glamour, the natural golden brown-haired beauty also went deep brunette around 2013-2014, and topped off the look with heavy blunt bangs.

This is yet another celebrity who is making a case for copper red tresses in 2022. At the tail-end of February, Kendall Jenner showed off her own red hair during Prada’s Fall 2022 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sleek, pulled-back style. In the days that followed, the 26-year-old supermodel let her newly dyed hair take center stage as she walked the streets (and the runway) during Paris Fashion Week with her hair down.

Between Sweeney and Jenner’s copper red looks, I now have everything I need to bring with me to my next appointment at the salon. I’m absolutely living for the hair inspo.