Bangs are the perfect way to switch up your hairstyle without making a massive change. OK, well, yes, bangs technically are a massive change sometimes. But while the look seems daring, you don’t even have to get rid of your signature cut to try out certain bangs. Whether you want to try blunt, micro, or curtain bangs, there are plenty of cute, easy hairstyles with bangs to try, of varying degrees of ~drama~.

The bangs craze undoubtedly resurged during quarantine. To put it nicely, being alone and at home for so long inspired many people to change up their look with something they’d never considered before. If you’re anything like me and have one haircut you’ve been getting for God knows how long, bangs may be just what the doctor ordered to freshen up your look and break you out of a hair rut.

One of the latest celebrities indoctrinated into the world of bangs is Sophie Turner. On May 28, she showed off new wispy bangs on her Instagram story with the caption, “Ya gal’s bang’d up.” The cut just hits her eyes for a super relaxed look that grows out easily. Alongside Turner in the bangs crew are Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Gigi Hadid, among so many others.

The only thing you need to do before you book a salon appointment is to figure out exactly what style of bangs you want. Because trust, there are so many. Scroll below to check out all the cutest, easiest bangs looks out there.

01 Micro Bangs The ultra-short fringe of micro bangs is, suddenly, everywhere. The graphic style is edgy and daring, but also, since your bangs are cut so short, they don’t require you to get them trimmed as often as longer bangs might. These are perfect if you are ready for a drastic change.

02 Shaggy Bangs Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images For people with curly hair, take a page out of Zendaya’s book. The longer, shaggy bangs let your curls shine without feeling like you have an overwhelming amount of volume over your eyebrows. The added length makes it so you can grow these bangs out without too much awkward in-between time.

03 Curtain Bangs Curtain bangs are one of my favorite styles. The cut gently frames your face, so you don’t have hair constantly in your eyes, and a bit of your forehead peeks out to keep your face cool in the summer. Curtain bangs are also versatile in that you can cut them long or short, you can pin them back if you’re not feeling them, or you can curl them for a more dramatic, windswept look.

04 Old Hollywood Bangs Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These bangs are so easy to do that Bella Hadid cut them herself. The old Hollywood look — with voluminous, slightly longer strands falling around the eyes — is glamorous, chic, and timeless. For this cut, however, you may want to have a round brush on hand to style them so you get that wind-swept look juuuuuust right.

05 Curly Bangs Tight curls can get in on the bang game, too. Take Yara Shahidi’s adorable look, fore example. A small, lightweight fringe is ideal for framing your face, and it’s super easy to trim and maintain. These bangs also aren’t as thick as others, so you won’t feel overwhelmed.

06 Blunt Bangs JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor Swift’s bangs are the most classic look out there. The singer has a long-recorded love of bangs, but her classic, blunt-cut bangs are truly iconic. As blunt bangs are just a simple, straight-across or slightly feathered cut, you can rest assured this look will never go out of style.

07 Side-Swept Bangs Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images The side-swept bangs of your middle school years have made their return, alongside the rest of early 2000s fashion. Scarred as you may be from this look, side-swept bangs are a gorgeous look. They’re particularly ideal if you part your hair to the left or right to give you a mysterious look that frames your face, but can still be tucked behind your ear.

Now, it’s up to you to go out there, follow in your fave celebrity’s steps, and get bang’d up.