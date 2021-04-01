The new summer song you need after "drivers license" is finally dropping on April 1, but that's not all Olivia Rodrigo has up her sleeve. On March 31, Rodrigo debuted her new curtain bangs on TikTok just before the release of her new single "Deja Vu." While it's not a huge hair transformation, you've got to love seeing a star get a Zoomer-trendy hairdo.

In a purple-lit room, Rodrigo gave TikTokers a sneak peek at a few lines from what will definitely be her next chart-topping hit. Her curtain bangs are perfectly swept to either side, falling on the outer corners of her eyes and hitting the tops of her cheeks. However, the 18-year-old seemingly didn't rid of any of her other length, as her long brown hair still reaches all the way to her waist. This new look goes back to at least March 3, when Rodrigo posted a photo on Instagram of her side sweep with the caption "not the bayang." While she had curtain bangs back then, her latest update looks even more defined, and perhaps a teensy bit shorter

Curtain bangs are back from the '60s and gained swift popularity across TikTok in 2020. The loose fringe got its name from the gap of forehead that peeks through, and if you're a fan of the '60s, you definitely recognized the Brigitte Bardot style. Now, Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, and Taylor Swift's self-proclaimed daughter Rodrigo have all rocked the vintage look. Curtain bang's return so many years later isn't too surprising since they're one of the easiest haircuts to have in quarantine. The relaxed style grows out into layers and doesn't require as much upkeep as blunt bangs.

"Deja Vu" is dropping on Rodrigo's YouTube channel at 8:45 a.m. PT, but if you can't wait to see more of Rodrigo's hair, the singer is going live on Instagram sometime before the song's release. Tuning in will also be a great way to prepare yourself and your heart for this new hit.