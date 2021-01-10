Olivia Rodrigo's 2021 is off to a wild start. After the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's debut single, "Driver's License," hit No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart, she also received praise from her favorite music superstar. On Sunday, Jan. 10, Olivia Rodrigo posted a TikTok reacting to Taylor Swift commenting on her Insta post, and it's Gen Z gold.

The 17-year-old stunned music lovers on Jan. 8 when she released her emotional first single, a breakup anthem called "Driver's License" (think Lorde meets Taylor Swift). The song is rumored to be about Rodrigo's breakup with her HSMTMTS costar Joshua Bassett, who is now apparently dating fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter — in the single, she sings, "You're probably with that blonde girl [...] She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about." To summarize, the Nick Jonas/Miley Cyrus/Selena Gomez love triangle walked so they could run!

No matter how the latest Disney Channel drama actually played out, one thing that is clear is that the star's debut single is already a major hit. Apart from U.S. iTunes, it's already hit No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music, U.S. Spotify, and Global Apple Music. Noted Swiftie Rodrigo celebrated the song's success on Instagram in a Jan. 9 post, writing, "Next to Taylor on the US iTunes chart i'm in a puddle of tears," in reference to her song's position behind Swift's newly released evermore bonus tracks on the charts.

Swift then commented, writing "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud," with a series of congratulatory emojis. Rodrigo responded like any teenager would in 2021 — by posting a TikTok about the interaction.

In the video, she stands in front of the comments, lip-syncing along to a popular TikTok sound in which a 17-year-old Swift accepts a CMA Award by saying, "I can't even believe this. This is definitely the highlight of my senior year." Since Rodrigo released her breakout single at 17, it's an even more meaningful parallel between the two.

This isn't the first time the musicians have interacted on social media. In April 2020, Swift reposted Rodrigo's MTV Alone Together Jam Session cover of her song "Cruel Summer," writing, "THE TALENT. Love This!!! Thanks for this beautiful performance @olivia.rodrigo @mtv.”

Rodrigo was thrilled, responding on Twitter by saying, "TAYLOR SWIFT POSTED A VIDEO OF ME SINGING CRUEL SUMMER ON HER INSTAGRAM STORY. I WILL NEVER STOP SCREAMING. I AM GONNA FRAME THIS SCREENSHOT AND HANG IT ABOVE MY FIRSTBORN’S CRIB."

"Driver's License" is out now, and the catchy tune signals that Rodrigo is well on her way in following Swift's path to become a music phenomenon.