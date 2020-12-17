The end of the year is the best time to change your life up in small ways. One of my favorite ways to do so is by getting a fresh haircut, and it seems I'm not alone in my thought process. Gigi Hadid debuted fringy curtain bangs in an Instagram post on Dec. 17, and they couldn't look cuter. This new style appears to be a slight update to Hadid's waist-length hair, though it's hard to tell 100%. Regardless, the face-framing bangs look super cute and are definitely cool mom, not regular mom, material.

"Fresh snow, fresh cut," Hadid captioned the picture. In it, her hair's swept up into a high bun, with her bangs skimming her brow and cheekbones in a wispy, casual way. The 25-year-old appears relaxed and cool in her selfie, rocking a white polo, matching hoops, and a natural glow. New motherhood looks beyond good on Hadid. The post has over 4 million likes, so it's safe to say the curtain bangs are a hit.

This cut comes just after Hadid's return to her New York City home with her beau Zayn Malik and their daughter. The family was spotted for the first time in public on Dec. 15 for a stroll around the city before seemingly meeting up with Hadid's sister, Bella Hadid. At that time, Hadid was still bang-less, so this hairstyle is a super recent update. And hopefully, it's here to stay.

Hadid joins the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez in trying out the must-have hairstyle of 2020 — though, with the model's approval, curtain bangs will likely still be trending well into 2021. The grown-out look is easy to style, not a dramatic change, and doesn't need to be constantly trimmed by a hairstylist, which makes it perfect for a simple hair reboot.