Coco Jones’ debut album felt like a long time coming. The 27-year-old, who won her first Grammy in 2024 for “ICU” from her 2022 EP What I Didn’t Tell You, has entered the next chapter of her music career with Why Not More?, out April 25.

“The most exciting thing is hearing people sing the lyrics to my album,” says Jones, who is currently on tour for her first-ever studio record. Dropping Why Not More? was an “emotional” experience for the singer-songwriter, who shared on Instagram before its release that she was grieving the fact that she “will never have a first album ever again.”

Now that she’s gotten to see the fans’ reaction, those mixed emotions have turned fully into positive ones. “It takes years of putting together a project before you're finally satisfied, so to get that response from the crowd feels really rewarding,” she says. The Why Not More? Tour will finish its first run in Nashville on June 26, and then Jones is taking the show overseas in September for a few dates in Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, France, and the U.K.

Along with her rhinestoned looks and backup dancers, Jones brings along her tour essentials to each show. Below is a look inside what’s in the “Taste” singer’s bag on the road:

Liquid I.V. To Keep Her Vocal Cords Hydrated

It’s easy to get dehydrated during travel, so to avoid that, Jones drinks water with an electrolyte packet mixed in first thing in the morning. “Water, and taking it up a notch with Liquid I.V., has been such a crucial part in starting my day off right and preparing my vocals for the show later on,” she says.

Her go-to flavor at the moment? “I love the Lemon Lime, but I also love the ones that have +Energy, so the Lemon Ginger.”

Body Oil With Glitter To Sparkle On Stage

“You get to have fun with makeup because you're on stage,” Jones says. “It can definitely get really glittery, really sparkly up in there.” She perfects her fairy-like shine with Sol de Janeiro’s glow oil.

“I use a body oil glitter,” she says. “So it's not really a powder, it's an oil — you're going to have to shower that one off.”

Hairspray To Keep Everything Together

The former Disney star is not only singing on stage, she’s also doing choreography and “a lot of hair flips.” To help keep her curls in place, Jones says, “Hairspray has been a huge tool this tour.”

She currently has a large can of the L'Oreal extra strong hold mist in her bag, and “it's really, really great.”

A Secret Lip Liner Trick

To achieve Jones’ gorgeous lip combo, you need to grab an eyeshadow pencil.

The secret to her stage-ready look is MAC’s Eye Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in shade Costa Riche. She uses it “pretty consistently” and says the shade is like “coffee with a little bit of a creamer.”

A Hydrating Lip Gloss

Hydration is a common theme in Jones’ tour bag. Along with Liquid I.V., she has The Lip Bar’s gloss to keep her pout moisturized.

“The Lip Bar has super hydrating, but very pigmented glosses and mattes,” she says. Depending on her hairstyle (and whether she’s worried about it sticking to her lips), Jones will rotate between the Gloss Up Color Lip Gloss or Nonstop Liquid Matte.

AirPods For After The Show

Since Jones is “super sound sensitive” and her ears can ring from loud music, she likes to pack along her AirPods to listen to rain sounds after a show.

“I use my AirPods like my life depends on it,” she says.

A Sleep Mask For Catching Some Z’s

The Grammy winner is sensitive to brightness as well. “I cannot sleep if I get a hint of light,” she says, so she always packs a sleep mask for unpredictable hotel stays.