Coachella and Stagecoach may be in the rearview mirror, but music lovers still have festivals like Gov Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Breakaway to look forward to this summer. ‘Tis the season to get dressed up, throw on some glam, and enjoy multiple artists and activations over one long weekend. And to help you survive ‘em, you need to make sure you’ve packed the essentials.

Makeup artist and founder of ONE/SIZE beauty Patrick Starrr is a festival SZN pro, having gone to Coachella over and over since 2015. His best advice for first-time festivalgoers? “Get some good shoes,” Starrr tells Elite Daily, noting that you should practice getting your steps in before traveling to the big event. Water, deodorant, and multiple phone chargers are also high on his priority list.

If you want to look cute for those ‘fit pics, though, the MUA has plenty of beauty recs. Below, you’ll find everything in Patrick Starrr’s festival season makeup bag, so you know what to pack for your next adventure.

A Setting Spray To Keep Your Glam On All Day

Summertime is great for when you want to wear that bubble skirt or crop top, but the warm weather can make it difficult to keep your glam in place. Luckily, Starrr’s own brand, ONE/SIZE, has a waterproof setting spray that is the best “glam insurance” for your look.

According to TikTok, it’s even a must-have for lasting through Beyoncé’s three-hour Cowboy Carter Tour setlist.

A Setting Powder For Shine Control

In addition to a good setting spray, Starrr also keeps his Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder in his makeup bag to control the shine. With all the sweat and humidity that may be against you in the summer, it’s good to keep a powder around for a more matte look.

This one provides “24-hour shine control” and was popular at ONE/SIZE’s booth at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Outpost Coachella party.

A Sunscreen Stick To Avoid Watery Eyes

An absolute must for Starrr is sunscreen, but not just any SPF. “I love different types of sticks,” he says. As a licensed esthetician, he’s found that liquids tend to evaporate and leave his eyes stinging. “Depending on the ingredients, stick sunscreens are really gentle in terms of the fumes because they're in a solid format.”

His go-tos at the moment are Neutrogena’s SPF 50 and Abib sunscreen sticks. He uses SPF sticks on his face, lips, neck, and all over his forehead. “As long as it has UVA and UVB protection, you're good.”

A Primer To Keep The Sweat At Bay

A surprisingly popular ONE/SIZE product for festival season is the Secure the Sweat primer.

Use this before applying your makeup for shine control for up to 12 hours.

Glinda-Approved Body Glitter

ONE/SIZE actually has a glitter version of the popular On ‘Til Dawn setting spray that is perfect for when you want to add some sparkle to your look. Spraying it directly to your face gives you all-over glitter so you shine like Edward Cullen in Twilight, but if you’re not into that, Starrr suggests spraying your shoulders, décolletage, and hair. And “if you're wearing black and you want to spruce up your outfit, spray it on your shirt.”

The On 'Til Dawn Glitter is actually a fave for everyone’s fave Good Witch IRL. Starrr says Ariana Grande sprayed herself at the Wicked premiere and loved the sparkling touch, so it’s officially Glinda-approved.

Hairspray To Give Your Tresses A Smooth Finish

Even though Starrr may be a wig wearer, he recommends L'Oreal Elnett on your hair, which his stylist, Maurice Cornell, uses.

“It's funny how festival hair products have changed over the years,” Starrr says. “First, it was serums and oils, and then there was an era where everyone was throwing sea salt spray in their hair.” Texturized locks have been big for a moment, thanks to dry shampoo, but Starrr says sleek is in for 2025.

A Trusty Waterproof Liquid Liner

As far as eye products go, Starrr recommends his Point Made liner if you want a look that lasts. His go-to shade is Busty Brown.

According to Starrr, celebrity makeup artists are fans as well, like Megan Thee Stallion's MUA, Diana Shin, who also used the On ‘Til Dawn glitter for Megchella.

A Lip Balm To Keep You Singing

To avoid being “crusty and dusty out there,” Starrr loves having a lip balm like Summer Fridays in his bag.

His trick for avoiding retouches is to use ONE/SIZE’s Lip Snatcher pencil all over in shade Outta Line, then going in with something hydrating like Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Pink Sugar.

Drops For Hydrated Eyes

Liquid I.V. and a water bottle are obvious must-haves to stay hydrated in the summer sun, but Starrr also keeps Lumify eye drops around.

“That dust in the desert was kicking up into my eyes,” he says. “I had to hydrate with Lumify, so my eyes were bright white for photos and selfies.”

Hand Sanitizer That Smells *Amazing*

You never know what the bathroom situation is like at a music festival, so it’s best to have some hand sanitizer. Starrr’s favorite at the moment is from Touchland.

“It fits really nicely in my bag, and I rotate my different flavors,” he says. His current scent is watermelon.

A Powder Puff For Emergencies

It can get really hot, so having a fan can keep you cool. However, some festivals won’t allow you to bring in certain items.

When you need to tackle sweat, Starrr’s hack is to use a microfiber puff. “It's just a nice little tool to have,” he says.