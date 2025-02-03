Giddy up, y’all — Beyoncé is going back on tour. On Feb. 1, the superstar confirmed she’s taking her Cowboy Carter album on the road in 2025. And on Feb. 2, fresh off her Grammy win for Album Of The Year, Bey announced nine cities she’ll be performing, including U.S. and international locations.

This update comes after weeks of fan speculation about a “surprise announcement” from the singer. Bey initially teased something coming on Jan. 14, but pushed the date due to the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles at the time. There were several likely theories about what the surprise might be, but the BeyHive had already guessed it could be a tour, and it turns out those suspicions were correct.

Now that it’s officially confirmed, the Cowboy Carter Tour is set to become one of the biggest pop culture phenomena of the year. 2023’s Renaissance Tour sparked countless viral moments and put all-silver outfits on the map — and don’t forget the feature film she released about it, too.

Since Bey has already debuted several Cowboy Carter songs live during her Christmas Day concert in Houston, fans have a preview of what this tour’s aesthetic might look like. Think cowboy hats, statement belts, and bedazzled assless chaps, with a feather coat or two in the mix.

Manifesting a Miley Cyrus appearance and more of Blue Ivy’s dance moves. This ain’t Texas, but it’s Beyoncé’s world and we’re all just living in it.

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The Cowboy Carter Tour Dates

Bey posted a graphic on Instagram with the nine cities she’ll be visiting, and the dates are available on her website. Here’s where to park your Lexus and stick around to see her:

April 28 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium

May 1 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium

May 4 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium

May 7 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium

May 15 in Chicago at Soldier Field

May 17 in Chicago at Soldier Field

May 22 in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

May 24 in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

May 25 in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

May 28 in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

June 5 in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 7 in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10 in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12 in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19 in Paris at Stade de France

June 21 in Paris at Stade de France

June 28 in Houston at NRG Stadium

June 29 in Houston at NRG Stadium

July 4 in Washington, D.C. at Northwest Stadium

July 7 in Washington, D.C. at Northwest Stadium

July 10 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 11 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

She also shared that she’ll be stopping in Las Vegas, but those dates haven’t been announced.

How To Buy Cowboy Carter Tour Tickets

Tickets aren’t available yet, but you can sign up for presale on Beyoncé’s website or join her mailing list for updates. BeyHive presale gets the earliest access on Feb. 11, Ticketmaster presale begins Feb. 13 at 12:00 p.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 at 12 p.m.