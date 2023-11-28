Ever since Beyoncé released Renaissance last summer, the singer has turned the world into her own chrome ballroom. She is the Mother of the House of Renaissance, after all. She flaunted her new moniker on tour, where she celebrated opulence (hi, Telfar imported bags) and the underground icons that came before her. Now, Beyoncé will recapture those moments in her upcoming concert film on Dec. 1. While the entire movie is slated to be a visual stunner, it seems fans need to keep a special eye out for a post-credits surprise.

On Nov. 25, many celebrities attended the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere in Beverly Hills. Within hours of the screening, stars such as Victoria Monét, Issa Rae and nearly all the former Destiny Child members appeared on the carpet in their finest chrome looks. Beyoncé also understood her own assignment, and reportedly arrived minutes before the screening in a silver Versace gown.

While the guest list was undeniably iconic, fans couldn’t stop fawning over new details from the film. Several publications revealed some spoilers from the movie, such as Beyoncé cutting five tracks from the tour’s setlist and Blue Ivy’s motivation in acing her dance solo. TODAY’s editorial director, Arianna Davis, also revealed that fans shouldn’t leave before the film’s end credits.

“Beyoncé saved a special surprise for the Beyhive during the end credits,” she wrote in her takeaways of the documentary. While she didn’t reveal what the surprise is, she added it’s “definitely worth the wait.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Comedian Kalen Allen, who attended the premiere, also confirmed there’s a surprise treat at the end of the film. This revelation sent BeyHive into a frenzy, and it wasn’t long until fans shared their speculations on what the Easter egg might be. On Nov. 26, one day after the premiere, rumors that Beyoncé will release a new track titled “My House” as the end credits “surprise” began circulating on Twitter. Let’s dive into the theory.

While Beyoncé hasn’t confirmed the rumors, it seems fans are latching on to this alleged release idea. One user hinted the singer worked with The Dream, who also helped produce a few Renaissance tracks, on “My House.” A second user alleged the new track has a similar flare to Renaissance’s “America Has A Problem,” while another theorized “My House” will also release separately on Dec. 2.

A fourth fan took it a step further and wondered if “My House” samples Diana Ross’ 1979 gem of the same name. This speculation wouldn’t be far-fetched, as Beyoncé notably invited the “Love Hangover” star for a surprise appearance at her Renaissance Los Angeles show on Sept. 4.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

While the elements of this unconfirmed theory sounds riveting, it seems fans might have to wait to see the actual surprise.