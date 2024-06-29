In the age of the Y2K fashion renaissance, where clothes like the butterfly crop top and accessories like tiny shoulder bags are now all over everyone’s FYP, it was only a matter of time before another one of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s go-to styles made its way back into the mainstream. Today, that style is the bubble hem.

Though the bubble hem — which is created by sewing an elastic band to the bottom of a piece, creating a voluminous bubble effect when it’s cinched — supposedly originated in the late 1950s, where it was primarily used on elegant evening gowns, more modern versions of the trend surged in the ’80s, with headline-makers like Princess Diana and Madonna sporting colorful bubble dresses and skirts in public on multiple occasions.

The design returned in the noughties, becoming a red carpet staple not only for the Simple Life stars, but also for fellow ‘00s it girls like Anne Hathaway, Whitney Port, and the Olsen twins, and on iconic TV characters such as Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf and SATC’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Giving The Bubble Hem A 2024 Makeover

Now, the bubble hem is back in rotation, with updates worthy of posting on main. Like most styles that have been brought back to life, creative liberties have been taken to modernize the look.

Back in the 2000s, bubble-hem dresses and skirts were typically low waisted and always complemented a bold outfit. Many celebrities of the time paired these looks with a statement belt that hung at the hips or wrapped around a bare waist.

2024 is a different ball game. When the bubble hem started making its way to runways and street style in 2022 and 2023, the ‘fits were chic, high-waisted, and solid colored. They’re not just for formal settings either, and are being introduced into casual everyday wear like jackets and minis.

Below, you’ll find six of your fave stars who have been embracing the bubble-hem trend in 2024, and how they styled it for different occasions.

Kylie Jenner’s Poplin Bubble Skirt @khy/Instagram The Kardashians star can be seen sporting multiple bubble mini-skirts in some of her recent Instagram posts, including in ads for her latest Khy launch. This mini is part of the brand’s new Poplin Collection. As you can see, Jenner showed that a bubble-hem skirt can be worn as a casual, everyday summer look.

Ayo Edebiri’s Floral Bubble Dress Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Bear star wore a floral high-low bubble dress, from Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection, to the Season 3 premiere of the hit show. Not only was Edebiri channeling her inner 2000s with the dress style, but she also brought back a classic 2010s trend with the up and down cut.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Mermaidcore Bubble Dress Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The “Espresso” singer walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. The mermaid-style dress with a bubble hem on the bottom gave the effect of a blossoming flower. Taking a cue from the ‘50s, Carpenter certainly proved how bubble dresses can be made to look elegant and timeless.

Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Light-Up Bubble Dress Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 23 year-old model also crushed the Met Gala red carpet in a bubble-hemmed stunner: a unique piece from Jun Takahashi’s spring 2024 collection. The dress showcased a terrarium-like skirt filled with roses and that lights up. It provides a new take on the silhouette of a class bubble dress, ushering in a new era for the trend.

Selena Gomez’s Lace Bubble Dress ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Back in February, the Rare Beauty founder joined Jimmy Kimmel as a guest on his late night show wearing an all-black bubble mini dress with a lace touch. Gomez brought back the 2000s trend of pairing the hem with a statement belt, but wore it in a modern high-waisted style.