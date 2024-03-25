Comparing Khy’s Mesh Stretch Twist Maxi To SKIMS’ Viral Lounge Dress

I’m a sucker for a little black dress. To be fair, half my closet is comprised of black clothes (I take the dark feminine aesthetic very seriously). But an LBD will always be an endlessly usable wardrobe staple: It’s classic, elevated, and forever on-trend. I could have one for every occasion and never get tired of them.

So naturally, when Kylie Jenner’s brand Khy released Drop 004 on Feb. 28, one item in particular caught my eye: the Mesh Stretch Twist Maxi Dress in black. I reviewed Khy’s third drop back in December and was obsessed with the comfort and quality — those cozy red sweats gave me the will to live all winter. Kylie’s brand has been an it girl fave since she first announced it in October, worn by the likes of Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, and Kylie’s big sister Khloé Kardashian.

Despite their similar silhouettes, they’re actually pretty different.

Now that Aries season is upon us and it’s (almost) time for sheer clothing again, I got my hands on Khy’s new dress and put it to the test on a night out. And because I have more than one KarJenner LBD in my closet — I’m a longtime fan of the viral SKIMS Soft Lounge Slip Dress created by Kim — I took the liberty of comparing the two. And despite their similar silhouettes, they’re actually pretty different.

The Khy Mesh Stretch Twist Maxi Dress Is A Night-Out Statement Piece

Price: $98

Price: $98

What this is best for: A fancy date night or girls' night out. It's a bit sheer, so I might not wear it to a wedding or family party — but with your besties or your SO, it will be a guaranteed hit.

What I like: The material feels super luxe and expensive, and the compressive fit snatches your body without feeling tight or uncomfortable at all.

What I don't like: The *only* thing I don't love about this dress is that the twist straps don't stay in place on me, so they end up sitting off the shoulder.

My rating: 4.5/5

First Impressions:

This dress is even prettier IRL than it is on Khy’s website. It’s soft, stretchy, and surprisingly comfortable for being so fitted — I say this as someone who loves baggy clothes and isn’t always here for the bodycon look. There’s a reason my skinny jeans are not coming out of retirement.

From the photos on Khy’s Instagram, I thought this was going to be a free-the-nipple situation that left nothing to the imagination. Surprisingly, the dress wasn’t really sheer on me at all — even in flash photos, you could barely see a hint of my black underwear. I was a little disappointed by this (I had already told my friends I was wearing a naked dress to the bar), but it’s a good thing to keep in mind if you’re nervous about wearing a completely sheer look.

I can’t promise the dress won’t show more skin under fluorescent lighting — the paparazzi flash when Khloé stepped out in the Khy mini proved that it’s a possibility — but the double-layered mesh fabric kept everything mostly covered for me. It was almost like a *wink wink* IYKYK situation... You wouldn’t even know the dress is sheer if I didn’t tell you.

The SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress Is A Cozy Basic

Price: $80

Price: $80

What this is best for: A warm night where you want to feel sexy but also be comfy. You can dress this up with a strappy heel or down with sneakers and a jacket.

What I like: It's just as comfy and cute as everyone says. I don't know how Kim does it, but this dress accentuates your curves in the best way — once again, without feeling too tight.

What I don't like: It's definitely more casual than Khy's version, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. But I sometimes find this dress tricky to style because of its skintight fit paired with the jersey material, versus the mesh that makes Khy's feel more elevated.

My rating: 4/5

First Impressions:

The SKIMS dress is that girl, and the internet knows it. Ever since Kim launched it in 2021, the dress has been mega-viral because it looks great on pretty much everyone (the TikTok search for “SKIMS dress” currently has 127 million views).

I first received this dress in the color pink as a birthday gift from a friend last year, after having my eye on it for months. The pink color is extremely sheer — definitely a naked dress situation — but my black one isn’t see-through at all. I sized down in this dress because it’s so comfy even with the tight fit, and I love the way it makes me feel supported while someone also feeling like I’m wearing pajamas.

I wore this out to drinks with a friend and dressed it down, with a denim jacket and white sneakers. I’ll wear it with a block heel this summer on warmer nights.

Final Verdict:

I love both of these dresses and am happy to report that they play equally important roles in my wardrobe. Khy’s mesh dress is my new go-to for a fancy date night, vacation dinner, or really anytime I want to feel sexy and a little risqué.

The SKIMS dress will continue to be my casual summer staple — easy to throw on for a date night where I don’t want to be overly dressy but still want to look hot (sue me!). Unsurprisingly, both Kylie and Kim have nailed the bodycon fit, and even this avowed baggy cargo pants girl can attest.