9 Overlooked Disney Channel Original Movies You Need To Rewatch

Growing up, some of the most exciting days of the year were when Disney Channel would premiere a new original movie. So many of the network’s made-for-TV flicks became truly integral to an entire generation. Everyone knew the choreo to High School Musical’s “We’re All in This Together,” and spooky season just wasn’t complete without a Halloweentown marathon. But there were a lot more great DCOMs that were just as much nostalgic fun, but may have been forgotten by some fans.
Thankfully, you don’t have to wait until Disney Channel is playing a throwback classic to revisit your fave DCOMs anymore. The whole catalogue of original movies is streaming on Disney+, which includes plenty of beloved throwbacks you might have forgotten about over the years.
Let’s face it, you can already recite all of Camp Rock and have revisited the Descendants movies your fair share. So for your next nostalgia trip, try streaming one of these gems that are sure to unlock even more memories of grade-school movie nights.