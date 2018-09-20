No truer words have been spoken than when Marnie Piper proclaimed “Halloween is cool” in the Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown. The spooky season is not only a great time to revisit this DCOM classic for a movie night with your besties, but you can also carve pumpkins, visit some haunted house, and dress up in your witchy best. As you’re celebrating, keep these Halloweentown quotes for captions on Instagram ready to go to document your adventures.

From skeleton cab drivers to werewolf barbers, Halloweentown has everything you could ever want this time of year. You love it so much that you may even have the Spirit of Halloween festival — aka the filming location of the first Halloweentown movie — on your wanderlust list to visit someday soon. When you’re there, you could snap a pic in front of the jack-o-lantern at the center of the town like you’re Marnie, and post right away with your favorite Halloweentown quotes.

Of course, you could also just plan a Halloweentown-inspired party at home with your BFFs. Make some delicious Halloween popcorn balls, pumpkin pie bites, and witches brew to enjoy. As you’re gathering the snacks, you’ll feel like Marnie collecting the right ingredients to make the potion to light up Merlin's talisman. Once you’ve got a cozy blanket fort set up, snap a cozy selfie to share on Insta with Halloweentown quotes and press play on Disney+.

The streaming platform has all four movies from the series, like Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, as well, so you could plan an outdoor film festival to marathon watch all the movies back to back. If you’d rather spread them out and watch as your lead up to Oct. 31, that’s a great idea as well. Whatever the plan may be, though, make sure you use these 30 quotes from Halloweentown to caption all your festive pics.

Disney

"Halloween is cool." — Marnie "Being normal is vastly overrated." — Aggie Cromwell "Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." — Aggie Cromwell "Bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble." — Aggie Cromwell "I've always said that the movies could teach us so much." — Aggie Cromwell "How are we supposed to grow up if we're not allowed to go into the world, try new things, and take some risks?" — Marnie "I wanna help you fight the bad thing!" — Sophie "I'm getting that deja vu feeling again!" — Marnie "I have my reasons, and I will explain them to you when you're… taller." — Gwen Piper "I really want that cookie." — Sophie "I mean, nobody around here really appreciates my taste in weird stuff." — Marnie "You can't tell what's in a monster's heart just by looking at 'em. I mean, sometimes, some of the slimiest, raunchiest, ugliest little monsters turn out to be the nicest." — Aggie Cromwell "Your only power was the power to keep us apart, and now you don't have that power anymore!" — Marnie "I need someone who believes that anything is possible. Do you believe that?" — Marnie "We call on the dreams of creature and mortal to heal the wounds the worlds divided. From now on we can each create a portal and each of us our own path decide." — The Cromwells "Grandma hasn't taught me how to fly yet!" — Sophie "We'll fly it out!" — Aggie Cromwell "See you in the afterlife." — Benny "So this world wide web I've heard about... Does it involve spiders?" — Aggie Cromwell "Does anyone know where we can find a swamp?" — Dylan "Wastrel youth of benighted hours, be thee vanquished by my powers!" — Gwen Piper “There are just some things about Halloween that you don’t understand.” — Gwen Piper “It's not polite to stare.” — Marnie “It's just one night, What is the big deal?” — Marnie “Why are you so obsessed with Halloween?” — Dylan “Why can't you pick some other holiday to get hung up on, like Arbor Day? Trees are important too, you know.” — Dylan “I need another Cromwell witch!” — Aggie Cromwell “My neighbors disappear sometimes too. It's called moving.” — Gwen Piper “It’s the bad thing.” — Sophie “Bey tiki mah, bey tiki fear, bey tiki ain, leadith mithom noth bid.” — Sophie