Good luck "Breaking Free" of your 2000s Disney Channel nostalgia, because Jan. 20, 2021, marked a huge milestone for one of the era's most popular franchises. These tweets celebrating High School Musical's 15th anniversary are enough to make you tear up over your childhood memories singing along to the hit movie, but have no fear. We're all in this together.

It's hard to believe it's been 15 years since the world first fell in love with Troy Bolton, Gabriella Montez, and so many more characters from HSM. The film first debuted on the Disney Channel in 2005, and immediately captured the hearts of audiences everywhere. The original film spawned two sequels in addition to the 2020 Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, making it one of the longest running Disney Channel franchises to come out of the 2000s. With bubblegum-pop choruses and dazzling choreography, it's no wonder the movie left such an imprint on the music and film industry.

Now, HSM's OG stars are all grown up. Zac Efron remained a Hollywood heartthrob over the years, Ashley Tisdale made a return to music in 2018, and Vanessa Hudgens starred in countless films and musicals since her Disney Channel debut. Looking back, it's difficult not to feel a pang of nostalgia for such a joyful and hyper-21st century era of media, and the tweets below prove fans won't be forgetting it any time soon.

Troy & Gabriella's Romance Will Never Be Forgotten

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you definitely shipped Troy and Gabriella before shipping was barely a thing. Admit it, though, you sang all of Gabriella's parts just to feel like you, too, were dating the East High basketball superstar.

We're Still All In This Together

One of the film's most popular songs, "We're All In This Together," is arguably the anthem of unity the United States needs to revisit on Inauguration Day. Joe Biden's swearing-in as President on Jan. 20 just so happened to fall on the 15th anniversary of HSM. Coincidence, or meant to be? You decide.

Sharpay Was Everyone's Fave Mean Queen

Of course the world loved watching Troy and Gabriella's ascent to the top of East High's drama department, but Sharpay Evans deserves props, too.

Fans Still Know The Choreography To This Day

If you didn't practice all your best HSM moves after school to impress your BFFs, are you even a real fan?

Nobody Can Agree On Their Fave Song

There are just too many good tracks to choose from, but if you want to see millennials fight online, just ask them to debate the best song from the HSM franchise.