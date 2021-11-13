Paris Hilton is now living the simple life with her husband Carter Reum, as the two recently tied the knot on Thursday, November 11. But Hilton’s special day wouldn’t be the same without an appearance from her nearest and dearest friend, Nicole Richie, even if they have been a bit more estranged in recent years. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie finally had a Simple Life reunion and the two were seen laughing and smiling for photos together while the night’s festivities proceeded. Their friendship is one that has lasted a lifetime since the two grew up in the same neighborhood and went to the same school together, but included an infamous falling-out towards the end of their mid-2000s reality show The Simple Life. The two have always defined their friendship to be more like sisters, so to see Paris and Nicole reunite at Paris’ wedding is a real treat for fans.

Hilton and Richie have been close friends since they were little, and their friendship was put on display with the 2000’s hit reality show, The Simple Life. The show followed the two socialites as they tried to make it in “the real world” without the special perks and privileges they were used to. The show was an absolute hit and viewers couldn’t get enough of watching the two trying to make their way through real-world jobs like farmers, cleaners, and fishers.

The show ran from 2003 to 2007 and was said to have ended due to beef between Hilton and Richie. There were various reasons for their split that floated around, but the only thing Hilton ever said was, “It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends. Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.”

Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like the true friends they are, the two have since moved past their differences and speak very highly of one another. In a 2014 interview with Andy Cohen, Richie explained that Hilton is someone special who had been a part of her life from the beginning, “I haven’t spoken to her in a while technically, but, if you really want to get into it, my view of a friendship is someone that you don’t necessarily have to talk to you every day. It’s somebody that you can call when you need them, and they’re just going to be there.”

But it wasn’t until Hilton’s big day that the two finally came back together. Photos from the event show Hilton and Richie laughing together like no time had past.

Their mended friendship gave fans hope that a Simple Life reboot would be in the works, but unfortunately, it looks like fans shouldn’t hold their breath. In 2018, Hilton had revealed that a reboot was in the works, but she had to turn the opportunity down due to her schedule. “They actually approached me to re-do it again but my schedule was so insane that I didn't have time to do it so I said no, but it would be pretty epic.” Again in 2019, it was rumored that Hilton would, indeed, film Season 6 of The Simple Life with new co-star Lindsay Lohan, but as we can see, that never happened.

Although we may never get a Simple Life revival, fans at least got to see Hilton and Richie come together again at long last, and it was such a nice treat.