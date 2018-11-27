Paris Hilton Turned Down A 'The Simple Life' Reboot, But Her Reason Makes Sense

Before the Kardashians became the first family of reality television, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie paved the way for socialites behaving badly with their mid-2000s series The Simple Life. The show made Paris and Nicole household names, and now that we are in the thick of reboot mania and a reality TV boom, it only makes sense to wonder if The Simple Life could make a comeback. Apparently, there were plans to bring the show back recently, but Paris Hilton turned down a The Simple Life reboot. She had a good reason why, though.

Paris Hilton revealed that a The Simple Life reboot was in talks in recent years in a new cover story for Gay Times. But Hilton said she had to turn down the potential reboot because of her hectic schedule releasing and promoting products, which has her traveling around the world nonstop:

They actually approached me to re-do it again but my schedule was so insane that I didn't have time to do it so I said no, but it would be pretty epic.

While scheduling issues may sound like a flimsy excuse to some fans, Paris Hilton went on to underline just how little leeway her schedule gives her. She said people are often surprised that her various product lines are sold all over the world, which means she is constantly on one international flight or another. Unfortunately, her jet-setting career is in direct opposition to having the time for another iteration of The Simple Life, which would require Hilton to hunker down in Small Town, USA for weeks on end.

Another big question mark in the equation is whether Nicole Richie would be interested in reuniting with Paris Hilton for a reboot of The Simple Life. Richie was just as integral to what made The Simple Life work as Hilton was, providing the more brash and aggressive outrageousness that made Hilton's just-woke-up monotone musings pop even more. In recent years, Richie has been focusing on her TV acting career, recently starring in the sitcom Great News and popping up in Empire and Camping. But she has also proven she still has that reality TV magic thanks to her 2014 reality series Candidly Nicole.

But unfortunately, The Simple Life fans are just going to have to keep hoping for a reboot someday in the future. Although Paris Hilton had to turn down the reboot, she is still incredibly fond of the series, so there is still hope. Hilton does admit that the only annoying thing to come from the show is that some people have a misconception that she actually is the ditsy blonde character that she played on The Simple Life. Hilton explained that she created that dumbed-down version of herself for the show, but it was never who she really was in real life:

I think the biggest misconception is that people still think I'm the ditsy blonde from The Simple Life. What most people don't know is that it was a character that I came up with for the show and created for several reasons.

So while a The Simple Life may not be happening yet, at least fans can rest assured that there are still talks about bringing the show back.