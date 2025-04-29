Coco Jones may be a Grammy-winning R&B singer, but the 27-year-old still has fangirl moments. Recently, she funneled her love for Britney Spears into “Taste,” the sultry lead single from her debut album, Why Not More?, which dropped on April 25.

“Britney’s so iconic, and I feel like we have a similar background starting on Disney Channel and growing into all these amazing things,” says Jones, who starred in Disney’s radio singing contest The Next Big Thing at 8 years old and Let It Shine in 2012. Along with sampling “Toxic,” the 27-year-old paid tribute to Spears’ style, replicating one of the pop princess’s most memorable looks for the accompanying music video.

Though Jones didn’t glue crystals onto her bare bod like Spears, she channeled the naked look in a sheer mesh catsuit covered in crystals. “It was paying even more homage to such an iconic moment in time,” Jones says.

It wasn’t a one-time nod, either. She wore the same ’fit in subsequent TV appearances and a similarly sparkly number when she hit the stage at the Motorola “Make It Iconic” party on Thursday, where a new generation of Razr phones was revealed. Jones, who is the phone’s brand ambassador, previewed a few songs from her 14-track project, including “Forever Don’t Hit Like Before” and “Here We Go (Uh Oh).”

Motorola

These wardrobe choices mark her foray into a spicier era, one she’ll be unveiling fully once she kicks off her world tour on May 6. As to whether we’ll see another Spears-inspired number, she’s keeping mum. “I’ve got to see what the future holds. Who knows?”

Below, Jones talks about which Destiny’s Child video “super inspired” Why Not More?, the artist she loves chatting with for life advice, and what she’s manifesting.

Elite Daily: You’ve said that Destiny’s Child is one of your early influences. Which of their videos were you obsessed with?

Coco Jones: All of them, but I love “Say My Name.” I wanted my album’s aesthetic to be very colorful this time, and “Say My Name” super inspired that — I was excited to do something different than my EP, which was very much brown tones and nostalgic ’90s.

Destiny’s Child is the ideal, it’s what I want to be: the career longevity and women’s anthems. Everything they do, I’m super into.

ED: Can you share anything about the aesthetic for your upcoming live shows?

CE: I’m really obsessed with the outfits I’ve been working on for my tour. There are a couple different elements based on the songs I’m performing — some flowy elements for the ballads and sexy elements for the sexy songs.

ED: You shared this funny story about meeting Beyoncé with your mom. Who are some other heroes you’ve met and become friends with?

CJ: Ciara. Talking with her has been so enjoyable. She’s so classy and graceful, and she’s had such a long career and a beautiful family. I loved getting to pick her brain.

I hope you learn more about me while you’re listening.

ED: What are you manifesting these days?

CJ: I’m trying to speak into existence more inner self-knowledge. Everything else that’s crucial will stem from that, but it’s important to know yourself before wanting these other things. Learn you.

ED: How are you speaking that into existence?

CJ: I try to spend time by myself and journal, prioritize therapy and devotionals, and really center myself with God. I think he’s the one who can ultimately reveal these things to me.

ED: Your album is titled Why Not More? What are you looking to add more of in your life?

CJ: More creative power. I want to have a reputation of being “top tier” and executing things wonderfully, so I could go into TV and film, write a show, or score a movie. I could do artist development. I want to have the type of power that comes from creating consistent, top-notch products.

ED: What do you hope fans take away from the album?

CJ: There are definitely some very honest, very vulnerable lyrics. I hope you learn more about me while you’re listening to it, today and for the rest of forever, please.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.