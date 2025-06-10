As a beauty editor, I receive dozens of products each month to test for potential coverage. It’s one perk of the job, but it can also be a curse. I have an entire closet in my hallway dedicated to skin care, hair care, and more waiting to be used — and in New York City, every square inch is valuable real estate. To make matters worse, I have a difficult time throwing away products if they aren’t completely empty, regardless of whether or not I liked them, which means a lot of these products are used once and then shoved in the back of my closet and forgotten about.

Typically, I have friends and family come pick out items they want to take home, but this spring, I didn’t have the time or energy to organize such an event. Plus, I knew this spring cleaning was going to be a massive undertaking. I threw out more than 150 products that have long since expired or didn’t quite make the cut for my own personal use.

In just less than three hours, I narrowed down my expansive collection, only keeping the products I need to test for upcoming stories and ones that I love having in my routine. When all was said and done, I was surprised to find several viral beauty products still on my shelf. Below, find the blush, setting spray, and skin care that survived my beauty closet culling.

1. Rare Beauty Foundation

In addition to keeping my Rare Beauty eyeliner and liquid blushes (IYKYK), I kept this one while tossing every other foundation on my vanity. I’ve been in love with this for years, thanks to its lightweight, skinlike finish. And I’m not alone. #BeautyTok has been obsessed with this foundation thanks to its hyperspecific shade matching.

Key features:

48 shade ranges

Best for oily, combo, and normal skin

Buildable with a lightweight finish

Pros:

Not only is this foundation super lightweight, but it also comes in 48 colors, so you’re almost guaranteed to find the perfect match with your skin tone. Another huge benefit is that you don’t need a ton of product to get your desired finish. Less is definitely more with this foundation.

Cons:

The only true con of this product is its packaging. Not only does excess makeup eventually leak out the top of the bottle (I can’t tell you how many times I’ve traveled with it only to find my makeup bag covered in blotches of foundation), but the little eyelet on the inside that’s supposed to help prevent this spillage comes off all too easily. If the brand can fix this one issue, it would be the perfect product, in my opinion.

2. Glow Recipe Dew Drops

If there were one beauty product I could bring to a deserted island, it would be this. It’s been a skin care staple for me since it launched in December 2020. Not only do I get tons of compliments on my skin when I have this applied, but I also notice a considerable difference in how my skin looks overall (which is bright and dewy, just how I like it). Beauty influencers like Mikayla Nogueira have posted about the drops, using them before their makeup routine for a subtle glow.

Key features:

Works on all types of skin

Highlights and hydrates

Reduces the look of hyperpigmentation

Pros:

Formulated with niacinamide, this product helps hydrate and reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone without being super harsh on the skin. Additionally, it acts as a highlighting serum but is made without mica and glitter (and doesn’t leave behind an ashy gray cast on your face).

Cons:

It’s made with fragrance, which can be an issue for people with more sensitive skin. I usually avoid this product when I have an eczema flare-up for this reason. I also wish the price were a bit more affordable; it’s currently $35 for 1.35 ounces. The brand does offer a value size for $49 for 2.7 ounces, but it still might be out of reach for those on a budget.

3. Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops

Last year, one of my favorite summer products was sold out everywhere. It was a devastating time for my makeup routine, but it stood as a testament to how popular these viral bronzing drops are. Even beauty influencers like Marjorie Maroket raved about them online. While there are several more affordable dupes out there, I usually opt for buying this version from Drunk Elephant as they not only act as a bronzer, but also firm and brighten when applied. It’s a triple threat I’m well and truly obsessed with.

Key features:

Clean beauty brand

Antioxidant-rich serum

Boosts elasticity and tone

Pros:

In addition to helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, this serum provides a beautiful wash of color to your skin while helping improve dullness and dark spots. It’s worth every penny.

Cons:

Shake the bottle before applying to make sure the color is evenly distributed in the bottle. Sometimes it can settle after periods of non-use.

4. Le Labo Santal 33

Look, I actively wanted to dislike Le Labo Santal 33. In fact, the first time I smelled it, I was convinced I was *different* and it didn’t smell that good. Welp. I’m here to tell you that it really is one of those viral perfumes that’s not overhyped in the slightest. Not only did this scent survive my massive spring clean, but I’ve become obsessed with it (and I love that it’s unisex, so I can spray it on my husband’s hoodies when I wear them around).

Key features:

Unisex fragrance

Woody, spicy notes

Pros:

This scent is as complex as it is sophisticated. Even my mom, who has worn the same fragrance since I was in middle school, said that she loved it. Notes of sandalwood mixed with cardamom, iris, violet, and more mix together to create a powerful, yet approachable scent.

Cons:

Truly, the only con is that a 1.7-ounce bottle is $235. It’s a lot to ask of a perfume, but one bottle does last quite a long time.

5. Rhode Pocket Blush

Arguably the most viral blush of 2024, the Rhode Pocket Blush seemed to be posted (and loved) by everyone, including me. I tried this product last year and rated it one of the best celebrity beauty launches of the year, and I still feel that way months later. I get the perfect color for my cheeks without using too much (or too little). One swipe is perfect.

Key features:

Creamy, lightweight texture

Fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested

Hydrating, long-lasting formula

Pros:

You only need a little bit of product to get the perfect flush for your cheeks. In addition to having several pretty colors to choose from, I love the simplicity of the packaging and ease of use. There’s never any mess, and you can simply swipe and blend with your fingers. You can also use this product on your cheeks and lips for a lovely monochromatic look.

Cons:

I do wish the packaging were a bit thinner. The chunky bottle takes up a lot of space in your makeup bag when you’re traveling with a carry-on only. For this reason, I usually opt to bring a different blush with me on the go for the sake of space.

6. Urban Decay Setting Spray

Technically, the Urban Decay Setting Spray went viral for all the wrong reasons. One TikTok user filmed her makeup after using the spray to show white dots all over her face, but the brand went on to explain that you need to shake the bottle in order to avoid that happening. I’ve tested dozens of different setting sprays over the years and can confirm that this one does last all night long. Seriously, it won’t budge, no matter how long you’re wearing it.

Key features:

Waterproof

Long-wearing

Transfer-resistant

Pros:

This product literally lasts all day. Your makeup Will. Not. Move.

Cons:

One con is that this will spray the product unevenly if you do not shake it before use. Some makeup artists suggest using the product several times for the ultimate lock-in-place effect. My personal con for this product is that sometimes it can make me feel too shiny or greasy after a super long day, but I’m not sure if this is because of the spray or my skin type (combo).

7. Cosrx Snail Mucin

I’ll be the first to admit that using Cosrx Snail Mucin sounded disgusting, not to mention I had several reservations about this product potentially harming snails. After a bit of research, where I found that the brand is entirely cruelty-free, and yet another viral video claiming this product gave them glass skin, I knew I had to try it. This particular product survived my massive spring clean because it’s relatively new. I don’t have any results to share at the moment, but I can confirm that the gel isn’t as gross as it seems (and there’s no fragrance!).

Key features:

Anti-aging benefits

Repairs and hydrates skin

Boosts elasticity and brightness

Pros:

Fragrance-free and cruelty-free, this product claims to help even skin tone and offer several anti-aging benefits. As someone in her early 30s, I’m willing to try any product once to see if it’s a good fit for my skin care routine as I get older and the lines on my face start to deepen.

Cons:

This product might not work for everyone. Some people say that the product has caused them to break out, so speak with a dermatologist if you have acne-prone or sensitive skin before adding this product to your routine.