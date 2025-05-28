Lindsay Lohan is not holding back when it comes to those facelift rumors. During an interview with Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, Lohan (and her publicist) responded to the plastic surgery speculation once and for all.

The trio sat down for a conversation in May for Elle’s summer issue. During the interview, Fineman commented on Lohan’s “glow-up” since becoming a mother. Lohan’s publicist responded, “Yeah, but you know what the problem is with you being beautiful women — the second she looks any different, they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that. It’s so mean.”

Lohan agreed with her PR rep, adding, “I’m like, when? With what time? Where?”

“I tried to figure that out, Linds, in the last three years, when you had time to do anything, because I know your schedule,” her publicist continued. “So the haters can hate and be jealous. It just sucks that that’s where they go with women in today’s world. Women can’t just look good to look good and change their lifestyle to be more healthy.”

Lindsay shared how she deals with that type of outside noise, while also putting herself first: “You just have to do it and ignore everyone else.”

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Lohan, who is currently developing a skin care line of her own, did share some of her tried-and-true beauty hacks. According to the actor, her skin got “more sensitive” after having her son, prompting her to get allergy and blood tests. “I was like, ‘I want to know everything I’m allergic to.’ So I cut everything out, and that’s kind of when everything started to change for me,” she said. “But I’m glad it happened to me, because it made me aware of how to take care of my skin long term.”

A lot of what she swears by is holistic. “I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything,” she told Fineman. “Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water.”

In the interview, Lohan also discussed injectables. According to her, “Everyone does Botox.” She has also tried Morpheus8 once. “Then I realized my skin is so thin that I can’t be doing that,” she explained. Lohan also uses eye patches every morning and is “into lasers.” (Lohan shared she’s “testing” serums, too.)