For a cooling massage on your forehead, cheeks, under-eyes, and more, reach for the best ice rollers for faces. Top picks feature an easy-to-hold handle and a roller head that’s well-sized to best reach the areas you’re massaging — a larger head will cover most of your face, while a smaller one will allow for precise rolling in areas like your jawline or under the eyes. Ice rollers typically come with either stainless steel or gel heads, and each has its pros and cons. “Stainless steel ice rollers stay cold longer than gel rollers because they have a higher thermal conductivity,” explains Dr. Cheryl Rosen, a board-certified dermatologist and director of dermatology at BowTied Life. “This means that they can transfer heat more quickly from the ice to your skin, which results in a longer-lasting cooling effect.” That being said, rollers filled with gel beads tend to be gentler and softer overall, so they may be more comfortable to use. Just know they may not stay cold for as long as stainless steel rollers.

Next, you’ll want to consider the features that make your ice roller more practical. For easy cleaning, choose an ice roller with a removable head. If you’d like to try out other facial rollers, some ice rollers are sold in combination with jade rollers or other tools. Some even come in a set with two different ice roller sizes.

Once you get your hands on the best ice roller, it’s important you know how to best utilize it. Dr. Howard Sorbel, a dermatological surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital and founder of Sobel Skin, explains that you should first “create a cushion on the skin by applying a moisturizer, serum, or face oil to create good slip.” Then, start rolling! Begin by “lightly rolling from the inner corners of the face outwards, lifting, and pausing at the temples, cheekbones, and jawline.”

If you’re curious about the effectiveness of facial rollers in general, evidence is limited. However, one small study showed that using a facial roller on the cheek for 5 minutes each day resulted in increased blood flow. And Dr. Harshal Ranglani, a clinical and aesthetic dermatologist, explains that “improved blood flow gives the skin a 'glow',” plus the massage technique may also “improve lymphatic drainage of the face. This reduces facial puffiness.” The coldness of an ice roller may produce extra short term benefits, too. It may “help soothe the skin and decrease signs of inflammation such as redness,” Dr. Ranglani explains.

1. A Wildly Popular Gel-Filled Ice Roller

A cult favorite on Amazon, this ice roller from ESARORA boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating overall, after 16,000-plus reviews on the site, with reviewers commenting that it feels “divine” and “heavenly” when used on the face. The tool features a plastic-coated roller head that’s filled with gel beads and feels super gentle on the skin. The roller head is on the larger side, about 3 inches wide, and the entire device is about 7 inches long. The ice roller’s handle is easy to hold thanks to its anti-slip grip and wider nature. Once your facial rolling session is complete, the roller head pops right off for easy cleaning.

While the manufacturer doesn’t list the amount of time that the ice roller needs to sit in the freezer before use or mention how long it will stay cold, reviewers on Amazon indicate that neither of these factors are an issue — many people commented that the roller head stays chilly the entire time they utilize it.

Choose from a couple of different color options (including blue, purple, green, and red) as well as picks with stainless steel roller heads, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have been popping this in the freezer and using it in the mornings and as a part of my bedtime routine. I put my oil blends on my face and then use this and it makes my skin feel so good! It feels very chilled and refreshed for a while afterwards too. It is so calming and relaxing and my skin has already shown improvement in redness and puffiness.”

2. A Set Of Steel Ice Rollers In 2 Different Sizes

This set of two differently sized ice rollers allows you to reach all areas of your face with ease. The larger ice roller is about 3 inches wide and 7.5 inches long for rolling on the main sections of your face (think cheeks, forehead, etc.), and the smaller pick is 5 inches long with a roller head that’s about 1 inch wide for more precise rolling in spots like around the eyes, nose, or jawline. The smaller ice roller has a narrow handle, while the larger pick has a wider handle that’s more comfortable to hold for longer periods of time. Both tools feature a stainless steel head that gets cold after just 10 minutes or so in the freezer. And the manufacturer recommends massaging your face with these tools for about 10 minutes max. When done, the roller heads come off for quick cleaning.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love the different sizes! The small one is good for under the eyes and the larger one covers larger surfaces. They hold the cold temperature for a long time too!”

3. A Ice Roller With Both Stainless Steel & Gel-Filled Roller Heads

Can’t decide between a gel-filled roller head or a stainless steel one? This ice roller set is calling your name — it comes with two roller heads (one made from each material), so that you can swap them out as desired. (And some Amazon reviewers even mentioned that they used both of the rollers during the same massage session!) Each roller head measures 3.34 inches wide so it’s easy to massage a large area of your face at once. And the thick, 7.48-inch-long handle is super comfortable to hold and maneuver.

To prep the ice roller, place the roller head(s) you’re planning on using in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes. Take the roller head out, pop it onto the handle, and voila! Get ready for a spa-like experience from the comfort of your home. Since you can swap rollers, it also means these are super easy to clean.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I am obsessed with this product!!! So nice that there are both types of rollers too!!!! And they feel soooo good when I roll my face. Such a good way to wake up and/or go to sleep.”

4. A Chic-Looking Gel Ice Roller For Just $10

Sometimes low cost can mean low quality, but that’s certainly not the case with this ice roller. While this pick costs around $10 (literally such a steal for something that looks so chic!), Amazon reviewers confirm that the quality of this pick is on par with its stylishness. The ice roller boasts a gel-filled roller head that will get super chilly in just 10 to 15 minutes of freezer time, and the wide handle is super easy to maneuver, though the manufacturer doesn’t provide measurements for the handle or head. When your cooling massage is complete, the roller head comes off for cleaning — don’t forget to put it back into the freezer for next time!

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love this roller. Have a few other rollers (jade & rose quartz). The thing I love about this one is how long it stays cold. Being able to put it in the freezer vs the refrigerator makes it super cold and de-puffs my face super quick in the morning before I put on my makeup!”

5. A Dual-Ended Ice Roller

With a larger 1.5-inch roller head on one end and a smaller one on the other side that’s less than 1 inch wide, you’ll find yourself constantly reaching for this dual-ended ice roller for all of your facial massage needs. Both roller heads are made from stainless steel, and Amazon reviewers note that they stay cold for a shockingly long period of time. The narrow handle is pretty easy to grip overall, and the entire tool is about 6 inches long.

The brand sells other ice rollers, too, including a mini option that’s perfect for travel.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This little roller is so nice to use on my face when I’ve had a stressful day or if I have a migraine. It just helps my face relaxed and it feels like a nice facial massage! It is slightly longer than a razor and fits perfect in my purse makeup bag.”

6. A Set With A Gel-Filled Ice Roller, 2 Jade Rollers & A Gua Sha Tool

With four handy facial tools (including an ice roller, two jade rollers, and a gua sha tool), this face massage set is one that you’ll always want to have on hand — and Amazon reviewers certainly agree, hence the solid 4.4-star rating overall they give this pick, after 2,300-plus reviews. The ice roller in this set features a gel-filled roller head that’s on the wider side (it’s 3.35 inches, to be exact) to cover large areas of your face at once. It gets cold in just 15 minutes, and it’ll feel amazingly refreshing on the skin! Post massage, the roller head pops off for cleaning.

The rest of the tools in the set are made from 100% natural jade stone — one of the rollers is ridged, while the other is dual-ended with different-sized roller heads for the various areas of your face.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The ice roller freezes perfectly! It gets very cold and stays cold for about 45 minutes which is plenty of time to ice roll. I really like it and the handle is large so that it doesn't cramp my hand. I also use the jade rollers and have no complaints.”

7. A Set Of Mini Rollers Designed Specifically For The Under-Eye Area

Both of the rollers in this facial roller set are designed specifically for the delicate under-eye area — they’re super small in size (weighing in at just 2.29 ounces!) to fit perfectly into the contours of your face. The ice roller in the set features an ultra-smooth stainless steel roller head. Place the ice roller in the fridge or freezer to make it nice and chilly, and get ready to enjoy a soothing facial massage! The other facial roller boasts a soft, silicone head that’s ridged — it may be able to help promote blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. When taking this pick on the go, be sure to utilize the included carrying bag, which is made of a soft velvet material. If you just want an ice roller, the brand also sells a full-sized one without the separate facial roller.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I'm always preaching about taking time for self-care. Whether it's an hour a day or just a minute to yourself, take that time! I was skeptical about these facial rollers, and after trying this stainless steel facial roller for my first facial roller, I'm in love 😍 Just stick it in your freezer, take it out, let it thaw a bit, and use it on your face for a perfect cooling massage”

Also Great: A Set Of Ice Globes

While not a traditional ice roller, these stainless steel ice globes are another great tool for a cooling facial massage. Place them in the freezer for two hours, then rub the cooling balls across your face for a refreshing, soothing experience. The round shape makes it easy to get into every curve of your face, and the removable handles (which come in a range of different colors) protect your hands from the cold metal. According to the brand, you can also place the globes in a bowl of hot water for 10 to 15 minutes if you’d like a warm massage instead of a cool one, though you should be careful to ensure the steel doesn’t get too hot before you place it on your face.

