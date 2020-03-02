If you have sensitive skin, you know how hard it can be to find beauty products that won't cause redness, breakouts, rashes, or bumps. As of late, face oils have become an essential addition to many skin care routines, thanks to their ability to restore moisture and, more importantly, lock in moisture from the serums and creams applied previously. If you, too, are hoping to add an oil into your routine, have no fear: there is a way to do so without causing irritation. Just stick to one of the best face oils for sensitive skin on this list, and you'll be good to go.

A good-quality face oil will not only attract and restore moisture, but it should also provide thirst-quenching luminosity and radiance. Some even have properties that can help regenerate skin. Specially-designed sensitive skin formulas often also work to calm irritated complexions and reduce redness, all without aggravating breakouts or allergy flare-ups, of course.

This list of the six best face oils available on Amazon were selected because of their gentle ingredients and soothing properties, so they’re safe even for customers with even the most sensitive of skin. That said, everyone’s skin is sensitive in its own unique way, so it’s extremely important to patch test any new product on your inner arm before using it on your face.

Read on for the best gentle, non-irritating face oils, including a formula that treats acne, a cult Japanese beauty buy, and plenty of natural options that clean beauty devotees will love.

1. The Best Luxury Face Oil For Sensitive Skin ELEMIS Superfood Facial Oil $55 | Amazon See on Amazon This award-winning facial oil from luxury beauty brand Elemis offers a boost of nutrition for your skin. It's packed with healthy antioxidants such as daikon raddish, broccoli seed oil, flax seed oil, cucumber, and macadamia nut. Every ingredient is there for a reason, and you won't find any common irritants like parabens, mineral oil, or artificial dyes. Just a few drops smooth skin, provide hydration, and impart a truly radiant glow — all without feeling greasy once absorbed. Think of it as a power-salad for your face.

2. The Best Budget Face Oil For Sensitive Skin Burt's Bees Complete Nourishment Facial Oil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon There are certainly a lot of good-for-skin ingredients packed into this affordable Burt's Bees facial oil, including fatty acids and nutrients derived from jojoba seed, evening primrose, wheat germ, rosemary leaf, and rosehip seed oils. Made with 99.9% natural ingredients, this facial oil contains no parabens, phthalates, or petrolatum, and is safe for all skin types. Fans of the formula report that it treats flaking like nothing else, that it doesn't cause breakouts, and that it doesn't leave behind a greasy residue. Plus, you can't do much better for the price.

3. The Best Organic Face Oil For Sensitive Skin Honest Beauty Magic Organic Beauty Facial Oil $28 | Amazon See on Amazon The Magic Organic Beauty Facial Oil is another fantastic clean beauty product from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty brand. Not only is it cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and an Allure Best of Beauty Award-winner, but the majority of the ingredients in the formula are certified-organic by the USDA — so you know you're only getting the cleanest, most high-quality stuff. Key ingredients include avocado, apricot, chia seed, and jojoba oils, plus rose, ylang ylang, and clove oils for a delicious natural scent. Reviewers note that it wears beautifully under makeup, leaves a nice glow, and, despite being an oil, doesn't feel overly oily.

4. The Best Face Oil for Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin Andalou Naturals Sensitive 1000 Roses Moroccan Beauty Oil $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Apply this rose-scented oil from Andalou Naturals from your head to toes; in addition to moisturizing skin, it also adds shine to hair and treats dry cuticles (though admittedly, you could use any of the oils on this list on your hair, nails, and body, too). The clean vegan formula contains jojoba, rosehip, and sea buckthorn oils, plus a soothing berry complex comprising hyaluronic acid, aloe vera juice, and other heavy-duty hydrators. Together, this blend of ingredients leaves skin smooth, nourished, and soft, while the rosehip oil can help with inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and unwanted scarring. All products from this California-based brand are paraben-free, hypoallergenic, Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

5. The Best Pure Squalane Oil For Sensitive Skin Timeless Pure Squalane Oil $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Squalane is a highly effective moisturizing ingredient that's known not to irritate skin, so it's a wonderful way to treat dry, sensitive skin (or any skin type) safely. Timeless derives their squalane oil from olives (no, not sharks!), and their affordable formula is non-greasy, fast-absorbing, and imparts a healthy, radiant glow. Squalane is also a particularly lightweight oil, so it's a great choice for face oil skeptics who don't love the feeling of thick, heavy formulas. And that's all this formula contains — just pure, quality squalane oil, and nothing else.