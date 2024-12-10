As a beauty writer, I’m constantly testing a barrage of new products. My building concierge definitely thinks I have a shopping problem, but it’s my duty as an avid tester to make sure the products I’m recommending are actually worth your money. You’d be surprised at the number of times I’ve been let down by popular TikTok products and celebrity beauty launches.

This year, I tested 60 celebrity beauty launches to find the best of the best. Brands tested include: Fenty Beauty (Rihanna), Rhode (Hailey Bieber), Rare Beauty (Selena Gomez), About Face (Halsey), Keys Soulcare (Alicia Keys), Orabella (Bella Hadid), Cécred (Beyoncé), r.e.m. beauty (Ariana Grande), and The Outset (Scarlett Johansson). I spent about a month testing these products, wearing them to work from home, putting them to the test in crowded Christmas markets, and even seeing if they could make my post-workout hair come back to life.

Blushes were by far the most popular new launch, with three of the brands releasing their take on a bold new cheek stain. Additional new launches included tons of eye shadows, hair care products, and skin care from legacy beauty brands looking to expand into new areas. (Spoilers: While I loved each and every one of them, only one was selected as a top launch of 2024.) Below, I ranked the top five celebrity beauty launches of 2024 — and eight honorable mentions.

5. Cécred Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub

I have very fine, naturally oily hair that’s a shade of brown so dark it makes any product buildup or dandruff immediately noticeable. Because of this, I usually do a weekly scalp cleanse with my tried-and-true Rizo’s Curls Apple Cider Vinegar Wash and Scalp Scrub. Needless to say, I was excited to see that Beyoncé included a clarifying shampoo in her product line. While the Cécred hydrating shampoo and conditioners weren’t a great choice for my particular hair type (note: they worked wonders for my husband with thick, curly hair), this clarifying scalp scrub was divine.

Not only did the smell remind me of a delicious mint ice cream, but my hair was visibly cleaner. Usually, the strands of my hair look weighed down and stringy from oil and products layered onto my scalp. After using only the scalp scrub and letting my hair air dry, my hair appeared more silky and it felt like there was more bounce to it than normal. I didn’t expect to like this product as much as I did, but it’s quickly become a staple in my household and an instant re-purchase once it’s gone.

4. Keys Soulcare Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream

If there’s one thing that I can’t live without, it’s a good moisturizer. I tried three different facial creams throughout the duration of testing for this story, and Keys Soulcare was the standout winner. Formulated to provide long-lasting hydration that firms and plumps, I was pleasantly surprised that this cream didn’t feel super heavy on my skin. As someone with naturally oily skin, most moisturizers feel really dense and often make me look like an oil slick after a few hours, especially if I’m wearing makeup.

Thankfully, this one from Keys Soulcare is not only thick and luxurious — a little goes a long way — but I didn’t notice a significant amount of oil buildup throughout the day. There’s no scent to the product, which I thoroughly appreciated, and it even comes with a mantra for you to repeat as you apply it to your skin, which enhances the overall experience (it’s an instant mood-booster, I’m ngl). Overall, this is one of those products that makes you feel pampered, even if you’re on a budget. It’s going to be my new go-to during the colder months when my skin tends to be drier.

3. About Face Holographic Eye Paints

About Face might be having more fun with their products than anyone else. Not only are these holographic eye paints absolutely stunning when applied, they actually last the entire day. The first time I wore this out (in the shade Luna), I piled it on thick and got a really beautiful pigment of color that changed as the light hit my eyes. The second time I wore the product, I opted for a lighter handed approach to add a little pop to my look. I didn’t apply eyeshadow primer either time and was surprised that the product dried quickly and didn’t flake, smudge, or crease as the day went on.

I was already a fan of all of About Face’s eye paints, but these holographic ones prove once again that makeup should be a way to express yourself — and with seven stunning shades, you’ll be able to do just that. From concerts and dinner dates to exams and internships, you can rock these almost anywhere and still feel like your personality is shining through (even if you’re forced to wear a uniform at your day-job).

2. Rhode Pocket Blush

In my world, there’s no such thing as blush blindness. I pile on the color and am a tried-and-true devotee to the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush with a few swipes of Luminous Powder Blush on top. It takes a lot to impress me as a new blush — and Rhode Pocket Blush managed to do just that. This creamy blush beat out the other 2024 celebrity launches thanks to its creamy formula and soft-to-the-touch look on skin. Not only does it provide an instant burst of color to your cheeks, but the formula itself doesn’t feel like it’s weighted down on your skin. For this story, I opted to test the color Sleepy Girl - Soft Mauve, which provided a lovely flush of pink to my dull winter skin. In an instant, I went from looking like an extra on the set of Twilight to an actual living, breathing human being. Dramatics aside, I loved the delicate glow of the non-scented blush as it settled on my face.

It’s a buildable formula, so you can easily add as much color as you’d like, but be forewarned: you don’t need much if you just want a hint of color. Unlike other liquid blushes that I’ve tried in the past, this one is super creamy and doesn’t feel sticky or appear greasy after it’s applied. Plus, it’s meant to help hydrate your skin so your subtle glow will last long after you’ve taken off the product. As the ultimate lazy girl, I stan a beauty product that works double duty. Technically, this one works triple duty since it can be applied to your lips as well.

1. Fenty Beauty Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation

I’ve worn the same foundation (Rare Beauty Liquid Touch) for years. As someone with oily, acne-prone skin, I have to be incredibly selective about what goes on my face, which is why I was so shocked by Fenty’s new longwear foundation. As advertised, it truly felt like a second skin. It was incredibly weightless and looked almost as if I was wearing an IRL TikTok filter that smoothed my skin instantly.

Not only is this formula hydrating and waterproof, I didn’t feel greasy at all after a few hours of wear. It held up better than I would have expected for how much I walked around the city, and I loved how natural it looked on my skin. Plus, it comes in 50 colors, which means the color match is truly out of this world so long as you know your undertones.

Honorable Mentions

With over 60 products tested, it was hard to select just five that were the best of the year. Below are my selections for honorable mentions, including my new favorite finishing powder and a face scrub that reminded me of my favorite dessert.