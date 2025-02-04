The name on every beauty girlie’s lips: Rare. Amid a sea of other celeb makeup brands, Selena Gomez’s is one of the standouts, delivering hit after viral hit. One such launch that has remained in the spotlight since the company’s September 2020 debut is the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush — named after the “subtle flush” you might get on your cheeks after a light pinch — which came out at the same time and continues to sell out. So you can bet that Rare Beauty is far from done with its Soft Pinch releases.

In addition to frequently dropping fresh shades of its signature blush, the brand also launched an entire SP line of tinted lip oils in March 2023 (another viral fave) and, more recently, unveiled... Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Contour.

The new product, available for $28 at Sephora, Sephora at Kohl’s, and RareBeauty.com, comes in seven shades:

Gentle (light cool taupe)

Mellow (light cool brown)

Solace (medium cool taupe)

Serene (medium brown)

Tranquil (medium deep cool brown)

Peaceful (deep neutral brown)

Sublime (deep cool brown)

According to Rare, the brand “took the same airy, blendable goodness that you love so much in our Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, and put it into an easy-to-use liquid contour” — but you don’t have to take the company’s word for it. Your favorite content creators also can’t seem to get enough.

Rare Beauty

“Cut. Cheekbones. Chiseled,” exclaimed Too Hot To Handle’s Melinda Berry as she described her face after one blended application of the Sublime shade on TikTok. (Though to be fair, she was also part of the campaign for the product.)

Since content creator Mikayla Nogueira wasn’t attached to the launch, she was free to be a bit more open with her commentary — and she’s also a fan. As she applied the Gentle shade to her face in a TikTok video, she pointed out that it “very easily melts into the skin.” In the final moments of the footage, she said, “To me, that looks beautiful.”

So, we at Elite Daily put it to the test ourselves. Our team tried out a selection of Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Contour shades so you could get a variety of thoughts from some... less professional beauty applicators, if you will. Here are our honest reviews:

Kaitlin Cubria, Deputy Experiences & Style Editor

Skin type: Though I’d typically describe my skin as combination, it’s wintertime, so it’s giving mostly dry at the moment. Year-round, though, it’s sensitive and acne-prone, with cool/pink undertones.

Shade tested: Solace

First impressions: The packaging is very on-brand and should feel quite familiar to fans of the blush and Positive Light Liquid Luminizer since they’re practically identical in shape.

Rare Beauty has yet to steer me wrong: The Soft Pinch blush is my go-to, and last winter, I practically lived in Rare’s Find Comfort body care collection (think: lotions, hand cream, and aromatherapy), so I went in with high hopes. But, as someone who’s not a contour queen and who can’t always find shades to match my skin tone, I did have some personal concerns.

How does it compare to other formulas? Apart from Rare’s other formulations — like the blush — the closest product I’ve used is Physicians Formula Butter Glow Liquid Bronzer, which doesn’t quite hit the same mark.

Rare’s contour is supposed to be used sparingly, applying a minimal amount of dots to the cheekbones, the forehead, and around the jawline, if that tickles your fancy. Physicians Formula’s bronzer is typically used as more of an all-around application, to provide that natural tan look.

The results:

Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

Overall thoughts: Obsessed. All of Rare’s products seem to be super pigmented, so a little goes a long way. That means a 14.88 mL bottle like this could last you *years* if you use it as infrequently as I do, making it more worth the $$$. The liquid melts like butter, is super easy to use — even for a contour newbie like myself — and feels like I’m wearing nothing on my face.

It is on the more subtle side, so you’re not going to get Kardashian levels of contour, but that’s not my everyday look anyway. And after using it for two weeks and not breaking out, it’s got my seal of approval.

Rating: 4.5/5

Rachel Chapman, Staff Writer

Skin type: I have oily, acne-prone skin, so I don’t like to go too heavy on makeup. I also have fair skin with cool undertones that can be hard to color-match because I always think I’m lighter than I actually am.

Shades tested: Mellow & Solace

First impressions: I’m a fan of Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, so I was excited to get a contour version with the same packaging and applicator. Having mastered the blush — which was difficult at first — I felt pretty comfortable right away, though I was a bit intimidated by the shade since I know Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch liquid products can be heavily pigmented.

How does it compare to other formulas? I’ve never used a liquid contour before. I tend to use bronzer sticks, since they’re easy to apply and blend. I’m not married to any one product but have loved Rare Beauty’s Warm Wishes Effortless Cream Bronzer Stick, as well as Merit’s Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer in the past.

You have to be a little more intentional with the Soft Pinch Liquid Contour since it’s so pigmented. Just apply a small dot and blend in. With the sticks, you can draw where you want your contour to go and that makes it a little bit easier to use for first-timers.

The results:

Rachel Chapman/Elite Daily

Overall thoughts: As scared as I was about the pigment of Rare Beauty’s liquid contour, this wasn’t as strong as the blush and blended in so well. I actually needed to use more than I thought I did. I also preferred the darker Solace shade to the Mellow because it stood out more and provided more of that sculpted look.

I thought I would need lighter shades because of my fair skin, but the darker ones showed up after blending in with my brush. For an everyday look, I might go with the Mellow, but for an event where I really want to contour my face, Solace was great.

I don’t know if I’ll make the liquid contour my go-to, since it rubbed off my oily skin after a few hours when I wore it to cover the Grammys red carpet. Plus, sticks are easier to use on my nose. This was so fun to use, though, alongside my Rare Beauty blush. The combo of bright color with the shaded contour underneath made me feel like a makeup pro.

Rating: 3.5/5

Hannah Kerns, Staff Writer

Skin type: I have pretty acne-prone skin that gets super dry (and pale!) in the winter. That combination makes me hesitant to try a ton of new face products, especially pigmented ones — I don’t want to irritate my skin or draw any more attention to dry patches.

Shade tested: Gentle & Mellow

First impressions: I think all Rare Beauty packaging looks chic, and this one’s not the exception. I especially loved how the bottle design kept the applicator from getting oversaturated — a problem I find with a lot of liquid blushes and contours.

How does it compare to other formulas? I typically use NudeStix contour, which I find really easy to blend (and hard to mess up). Even if I go a little overboard, it’s easy to correct. Rare Beauty was not quite as user-friendly for me. I felt like the blending took a lot longer, and the pigment really stuck to my skin — a bonus for people who want a long-lasting contour — but much more difficult to course-correct.

The results:

Hannah Kerns/Elite Daily

Overall thoughts: I was really excited about the shade range that Rare Beauty offered, and I definitely felt like the colors I tried both worked for my winter skin. It took a little bit more blending than I’m used to, but I did end up liking how the contour added some subtle definition to my cheekbones and jawline.

Still, I’m not sure if this would become my new go-to. When I applied the contour in the wrong lighting, I realized later that the color looked streaky and unblended. Applied correctly, it looked great. Still, I tend to avoid products that are so easy to mess up.

Rating: 3/5

Michelle Toglia, Executive Editor

Skin type: I have normal skin with olive undertones. My skin isn’t acne-prone these days, but it is pretty sensitive — I have a bunch of random allergies to ingredients in makeup and skin care, so I tend to go pretty light on my face generally.

Shades tested: Serene & Solace

First impressions: The packaging is so chic and fun — it felt like a hybrid between fancy perfume bottles and luxe lipsticks. It’ll fit right in with my other products.

How does it compare to other formulas? I’m a total newbie to contours! I’ve tried cream bronzers before, but felt lost when it came to knowing how much to apply, and I ended up over-applying and not loving the look. The applicator on Rare Beauty’s Soft Punch Liquid Contour makes the entire process so much smoother.

The results:

Michelle Toglia/Elite Daily

Overall thoughts: The formula was easy to apply and blended pretty seamlessly — though I didn’t notice a ton of definition after using either shade. Solace sort of disappeared into my skin, but Serene was a better match. I’m a sucker for good packaging and it did leave a bronze, dewy finish, which I appreciate, so I think it’s a product worth trying even if it doesn’t have jawline-snatching magic powers.

Rating: 4/5

Jordan Murray, Associate Beauty Editor, BDG

Skin type: I have dry, sensitive skin that is, very recently, prone to breakouts. Regarding tone, my skin is caramel with neutral undertones. I always look out for those words when choosing shades.

Shade tested: Tranquil

First impressions: My favorite contour is the Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Cream Bronzer Stick in Always Sunny. I love how easily the creamy formula blends on top of my concealer for a sculpted appearance. Plus, you can’t beat the simplicity of a stick applicator. It makes me feel snatched to the gods, so I had high expectations for the brand’s new launch.

How does it compare to other formulas? In the end, I prefer the cream formula because it blends into a shadowy finish that creates the illusion of my face being more contoured than it actually is while the liquid formula melts into the rest of my makeup a bit too much. However, the melting blend helped the inaccuracy of the shade match because the product faded so heavily after dabbing it with my brush.

The results:

Jordan Murray/Elite Daily

Overall thoughts: I definitely looked more bronzed and had a slight definition to my face, but I wasn’t chiseled in the same way that I am with the creamy bronzer stick. Because I have a round face, I need a formula that is tougher and can stand on its own against the rest of my products, so that it actually makes a difference instead of just disappearing into my base. This, unfortunately, has been impossible for me to find in any liquid product.

I’d recommend this for someone interested in a very soft bronzy look, but I fear I’ll be sticking to my snatching stick.

Rating: 3.5/5

Sarah Ellis, Senior Entertainment & Dating Editor

Skin type: Combination and sensitive with warm undertones. I struggle with dryness in the winter, so I tend to avoid powder products in favor of liquids and creams to maintain a glowy, fresh face.

Shade tested: Solace

First impressions: The packaging is really simple and lovely, and the applicator is sturdy and easy to use. You get quite a bit of product in this chunky tube, which makes it feel worth the $28 price tag. I feel like this will last me for months.

How does it compare to other formulas? I swear by the MILK Makeup Sculpt Stick, which is a thicker cream formula that I blend out with a sponge. I was worried this would be messy, but it blended really easily and, if anything, is more pigmented than what I normally use.

The results:

Sarah Ellis/Elite Daily

Overall thoughts: This blends, but almost too well! I need less product than my cream bronzer to get a contour effect, but it doesn’t come out looking quite as defined as I’d prefer. Selena gets all the points for presentation, but I’m not sure if I’d reach for this when I want my face to look really snatched.

That said, it looks nice with a simple, fresh face and adds a bit of dimension without looking like you noticeably added product, so this is a great option for light makeup days.

Rating: 3/5

Charlie Mock, Social Director

Skin type: I have sensitive, dehydrated skin that’s prone to hormonal acne breakouts around the chin and jawline. I almost exclusively use cream or liquid makeup products, except for setting powder.

Shade tested: Gentle

First impressions: This is actually the first Rare Beauty product that I’ve tried, but I’ve always admired the packaging from afar. It’s chunky enough to feel luxe, but still fits nicely into a day-out makeup pouch. I was given Mellow as well as Gentle to test out, but immediately felt that the former was too warm for my skin tone. (I read somewhere that pale girls should opt for an ash-brown contour, and apparently I can’t let it go.)

How does it compare to other formulas? I’m a total contour novice, so this is only the second product in this genre that I’ve really had a go with. Before this, I had been using e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand in Light/Medium. It’s a similarly fool-proof formula; you’d need a lot of either product to really mess up your glam.

Consistency-wise, I found Rare quite a lot thicker (closer to a cream than e.l.f.'s liquid), but I wouldn’t say this made the finished look any heavier.

The results:

Charlie Mock/Elite Daily

Overall thoughts: I have pretty round cheeks, so it was always going to be a challenge to carve out any cheekbones. I wouldn’t say I came out of the other end totally snatched, but it did blend effectively with my foundation — the Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation in 1.5 — resulting in a subtly sculpted look. I have sometimes found the e.l.f. contour blends into nothing, so it was nice to play with a product that had a visible effect without stressing that it was going to totally overwhelm my base.

Were it slightly cheaper, I would give it the full five stars. If, like me, contour isn’t an essential part of your makeup routine, then you may be better off opting for a more budget, drugstore product.

Rating: 4/5