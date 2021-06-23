Everything We Know About Melinda From Too Hot To Handle So Far

Too Hot To Handle is finally back for its second season, so you know what that means: Another group of impossibly hot party people who can’t even imagine the concept of going two days without sex will have to remain abstinent for about a month. The hit Netflix reality show puts a scandalous spin on the usual dating games, and Season 2 is shaping up to be even more dramatic and explosive than the first. A big reason for this is Melinda Melrose, one of the clear breakout stars of Too Hot To Handle Season 2. If you can’t get enough Melinda, here’s everything to know about the New York-based supermodel:

Melinda was the first person to enter the villa on Season 2, and she was quick to set the tone for the feisty new group of flirty singles. Unafraid to go after what she wants, Melinda immediately set her sights on fellow contestant Marvin Anthony, and in the first four episodes that dropped on Wednesday, June 23, the kinda-couple was put through the ringer. Although their chemistry was off the charts during their initial kiss, Melinda was thrown when Marvin started flirting with other girls right afterward, so she decided to make him jealous by cozying up with Peter Vigilante. That only riled Marvin up more, and it looked like things were over between them, but as it became clear the Peter thing was more of a fling than anything serious, Melinda and Marvin came back together.

It’s only been four episodes, but Melinda has already brought all the drama, looks, and easily the best soundbites of the season.

Melinda From Too Hot To Handle’s Job

As she said in her THTH intro package, Melinda is a model, and it sounds like she’s a self-made one at that. She doesn’t appear to be signed to a modeling agency, but her Instagram is filled with professional photography from around New York City. Her Instagram bio boasts that she “built a runway [she’s] not too short for,” a nod to the fact that she’s not quite as tall as traditional runway models. Although her real name is Melinda Berry, she uses her stage name Melisa Melrose professionally.

Melinda From Too Hot To Handle’s Social Media

Melinda’s Instagram is full of her professional modeling photos. She;s also very active on TikTok, where she posts high-fashion looks.

Melinda From Too Hot To Handle’s Ex

There’s a bit of speculation among superfans that Melinda may not have actually been single when filming Too Hot To Handle. Her relationship with her boyfriend Darius Goodworth was long-term, dating back to at least 2014. His last Instagram post with her was a date night photo from 2019, and he has barely posted on his grid since. In May, he posted about his job and Melinda left a super-supportive comment, so if they really did break up recently, they must be on cordial terms.

Time will tell if the speculation about Melinda still being with Darius is proven to be true or not, but either way, watching her stir up the drama with Marvin and the rest of the cast is pure reality TV gold. The final batch of Too Hot To Handle Season 2 episodes drop on Netflix on Wednesday, June 30.