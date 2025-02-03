Celebs may have rocked “naked” see-through styles at the 2024 Grammys, but the 2025 Grammys were all about the fierce low-cut neckline trend. Whether they were walking the red carpet in daring minidresses or accepting awards on-stage in full-length gowns, the stars really said “How low can you go?” with their cleavage-baring ‘fits this year.

The best thing about these trendy necklines? There’s no one way to make a bold statement with them during award season (or IRL). As celebrities showed in Los Angeles this year, plunging necklines come in all shapes and sizes: subtle dips, deep Vs, and even cuts down to the belly button. Even straps can vary: halter, off-the-shoulder, strapless — the options are endless.

From plunging halter gowns to low-dipping minidresses with cone cups, the stars weren’t afraid to redefine necklines at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2. Below, see the most showstopping, low-cut looks from Olivia Rodrigo, Kelsea Ballerini, Paris Hilton, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Plunging Cutout Gown

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo stunned on the red carpet in a low-cut vintage Versace gown. The singer-songwriter presented Chappell Roan’s performance and was nominated in the Best Song Written For Visual Media for her song “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Low-Cut Gold Dress

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter accepted her Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in a sparkling, plunging gold dress. The Short n’ Sweet singer, who told the crowd, “I really was not expecting this,” was up for six nominations.

Kelsea Ballerini’s Plunging Mini

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini arrived at the Grammys in a low-cut Tamara Ralph FW24 Couture mini. The singer, who’s nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Noah Khan for "Cowboys Cry Too," walked the red carpet arm-in-arm with boyfriend Chase Stokes.

Paris Hilton’s Low-Dipping Gold Gown

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Paris Hilton shined so bright on the Grammys red carpet that she needed shades to match her sheer caped gown. The gold dress, which she paired with matching opera gloves, featured a neckline that plunged to her navel.

Cardi B’s Plunging Sequin Dress

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An off-the-shoulder plunge? You love to see it. In a plunging Roberto Cavalli sequin and feather gown, Cardi B stole the spotlight on the red carpet and on-stage as a presenter. The artist was nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Enough (Miami).”