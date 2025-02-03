Travis Kelce may not have been able to attend the 2025 Grammys with Taylor Swift, but it seemed like Swift gave her lover a cheeky shoutout with a unique accessory. Swift arrived at the Feb. 2 ceremony in a sparkly red dress, with a statement piece of jewelry poking out over her left thigh. The “T” chain could, of course, be a self-referential initial, or it could be an ode to her boyfriend. It also brought to mind a lyric in Swift’s song “Guilty As Sin?”

As Swifties noticed the pop star’s small but prominent “T” chain, they immediately drew parallels to Swift’s horniest Tortured Poets Department track. “What if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh / only in his mind,” Swift sings in “Guilty As Sin?” Although that song is theorized to be about Swift’s brief romance with Matty Healy, it looks like she’s reclaiming it as a Kelce song with this outfit. The little “T” is notably placed on Swift’s upper thigh, where her lover has staked his claim in her love song.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s accessory wasn’t her only perceived nod to Kelce in the spotlight-stealing outfit. The ensemble’s color choice also stood out to fans, who pointed out she was covered in the same red as the Kansas City Chiefs’ signature color.

Swift and Kelce have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple, despite having several opportunities to do so in their nearly two years together. Not that Swifties were expecting an awards-season hard launch at this Grammys, though. Swift has a long history of bringing friends as dates to the Grammys, rather than any significant other. Plus, Kelce is in the midst of training for the Super Bowl.

So, although Swift and Kelce are still keeping their relationship away from red carpets, it does seem like Swift is at least ready to make cute references to her love life with her looks.