Travis Kelce Reveals The 1 Time Of Year He'd Never Get Married

Taylor Swift may be the queen of autumn, but it sounds like she may not walk down the aisle during her favorite season. On the Jan. 8 episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce boldly claimed that he wouldn’t want to get married in the fall, cursing it as a bad “wedding season.” While Kelce and Swift don’t have any plans to marry at the moment, if they ever do get engaged, it seems clear this is something they’re going to have to talk about when setting a date.

The topic came up when a caller asked Travis and his brother/co-host Jason Kelce their advice on a fall wedding that would interfere with NFL season. Travis was quick to declare that weddings should not take place in autumn.

“I actually don't know people who've gotten married in the fall,” Travis said, “All the weddings I've been to and all my friends always do it in the summer ... I've seen weddings in f*cking February. I've seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I'm not sure if the fall was a good wedding season.”

He pointed out that if someone really is that passionate of a football fan, a fall wedding means every year, the anniversary may also fall on a big game day, which could create future issues. “If you really do have a problem with that, maybe it's in her best interest to not have it in the fall so that she knows you're invested in the anniversary every time it comes around,” Travis said. “I think you guys should duke that out.”

David Smith/CSM/Shutterstock

Travis’ final point had to do with wedding guests. He said the groom’s friends might be annoyed to have to choose between attending a wedding or going to the big game. “Don't make my friends have to not go. Everybody's got season tickets. Alright?,” Travis said. “Don't make my friends have to choose whether or not they have to sell their tickets that week.”

Jason, however, didn’t agree with his brother’s opinion: “There's certain things that are more important than football, and if the wedding isn't more important than football, we got some bigger issues here.”

Despite Jason’s input, Travis remained unmoved. So, if a Tayvis wedding ever does become a reality, now fans know when not to expect it to happen.