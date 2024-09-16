Jason Kelce may have just retired from the NFL, but the Kelce family is as busy as ever. Jason and Kylie Kelce have plenty to take care of at home. In addition to taking care of their three daughters — Bennett (1), Elliotte (3), and Wyatt (4) — Kylie is returning to Philadelphia’s Lower Merion High School as its varsity field hockey coach this year.

“We've been adjusting to a different style of busy,” Kylie tells Elite Daily, “but it’s not unmanageable.”

Kylie’s secret to having a perfect morning? Waking up before the rest of her family. “I love getting to start my day without demands,” she says. During that free time, the 32-year-old treats herself to a delicious meal and an OLLY multivitamin. “I'm a big breakfast person,” says Kylie, who’s partnering with the brand, “so taking a multivitamin is now worked into my routine and I feel better when I know that I've taken it.”

Aside from taking a multivitamin, Kylie is pretty chill with her morning routine. Below, she dishes on what mornings are like at home, her favorite way to work out, and what it’s like in the VIP suites at NFL games with Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Elite Daily: Walk me through your typical morning routine, including skin care.

Kylie Kelce: That's so sweet you think I do skin care. Most mornings, I wake up, wash my face with a cleanser, brush my teeth, and put on some type of lotion, usually with SPF. If I won't be outside very much, I'll just put on a normal moisturizer.

I’m a big breakfast person, so I’ll go downstairs and make sure I have something. I really love waking up early. I'm a morning person.

ED: What's your favorite breakfast?

KK: My husband and I have a habit of having breakfast dessert. If we go out to breakfast — and we've been doing this since we started dating — we'll both order something savory and then get a French toast or pancake to satisfy the sweet tooth.

I love switching it up with savory foods, too. I enjoy egg-based breakfasts. I love an omelet and hard-boiled eggs with Lawry's seasoning. That really hits the spot, and I grew up on that.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: Does your routine change at all at night?

KK: Every day, I usually just put on mascara and fill in my brows, so at night, I like to really wash my face. I usually shower because it feels good to get in your bed all clean. In the winter, I'll put on an overnight moisturizer, but I'm terrible at that over the summer.

ED: What’s your favorite way to work out?

KK: Recently, I'm just chasing children — that's a workout. I am also a big Peloton fan. We recently got the Peloton Tread+. I've always found that treadmills are very hard on my joints and hurt my knees. The Peloton Tread+ has such a nice give to it. It's also quiet, so I can do it while the kids are sleeping or doing something upstairs.

I also like the structure of classes. Being an athlete my whole life, I would show up to practice and coaches would tell me what to do. Once I left, my ADHD kicked in, so the Peloton classes are super helpful. I have the app on my phone if I want to do Pilates or yoga.

It used to be your mom would wear them walking to the train to go to work, but now it's Hot Girl Walks in your ASICS.

ED: Are there any workout trends on social media you’ve been influenced to try?

KK: We spent a lot of time at the Jersey Shore in the summer, and we were definitely doing some Hot Girl Walks. I love the fact that walking has become a positive low-impact way to work out. I also love that we're doing it in sensible footwear.

HOKAs have these thick soles like you're walking on clouds. I also love ASICS as my go-to shoe. It used to be your mom would wear them walking to the train to go to work, but now it's Hot Girl Walks in your ASICS.

Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

ED: Do you go on Hot Girl Walks with Jason?

KK: We tried to talk him into Hot Girl Walks at the shore this summer. We were only successful one time. He would not last on a Hot Girl Walk in flip flops — his ankles, his knees, his hips, his lower back, it is a chain reaction.

ED: Jason said that in his post-football era, you've mandated he works out at least three times a week. Has he been keeping up with that routine?

KK: He made that sound like I installed a legitimate rule. We just had a very brief conversation where we talked about how his mood is better when he works out — which to be fair, same.

He has definitely been more conscious about carving out time to work out, but he had so much going on this summer that there was this lack of structure. Now that Monday Night Football has started, he has a weekly routine and he’s doing a good job keeping up with his workouts.

ED: Do you ever work out together?

KK: Not really. We've lifted a couple of times, but we often have opposite schedules. If we're both home, one of us will go work out in the gym and the other person will be with kids. We have to tag team. We’re often ships passing in the night when it comes to working out.

Also, I don't know that I would want to lift with him frequently. That's usually his choice of workout. He's such a stickler about technique. I don't know that I want to be critiqued by someone who professionally lifted for many, many years.

ED: What's the wildest or hardest workout trend you've tried?

KK: I tried Solidcore [high-intensity Pilates-inspired reformer workout] one time, and that was enough for me. I swear being taller and longer is a severe disadvantage. I would imagine at some point, I'll try it again, but not anytime soon.

Supporting each other wherever they can has always been something that Travis and Jason both take very seriously.

ED: Now that the NFL season is here, how do you think it'll be different with Jason being retired? Do you still plan on going to a few of Travis Kelce's games?

KK: We plan to hopefully get to a couple of Travis' games. That’s the perk of Jason’s retirement: We have that flexibility.

We're excited to get more time cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in person. Supporting each other wherever they can has always been something that Travis and Jason both take very seriously. We’ll also get to some Philadelphia Eagles games.

ED: What’s it like watching games from the VIP suites? Does it get crowded?

KK: The suites can get crowded but for the most part, I always work my way to the front. The VIP suites are well-balanced, where the people who really want to pay attention are in the front and the people who are just there for a good time are towards the back.

ED: What's your go-to snack at games?

KK: I love a soft pretzel.

ED: When I talked to Donna Kelce ahead of the Super Bowl this year, she said you were the best cook in the Kelce family. Do you agree?

KK: That was far too kind of her. I don't think the boys did more cooking than microwaving some pizza rolls growing up. It's amazing what they survived on, and it had nothing to do with Donna and Ed [Kelce]. They were just teenage boys.

Ed loves to cook. Nowadays, I don't think Donna cooks as much because she's an amazing traveler and jet-setting all over the world. She should let other people cook for her because she's a queen.

But Donna's probably the best cook because she is the only person who has a dish that's consistently requested: Donna Kelce’s famous dinner rolls.

ED: The entire Kelce family has gotten a lot of extra attention lately. How do you take care of your mental health?

KK: I don't read a lot of comments online. Luckily, motherhood has me distracted. I only have a certain period before bed where I'll mindlessly scroll, and it's not usually spent reading comments. That is probably the way that I protect my mental health the most.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.