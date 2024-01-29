Travis Kelce is headed to the Super Bowl. For most people, the big game is a time for watching football, halftime shows, and big-budget commercials at home on your couch — but Donna Kelce isn’t most people.

Travis and Jason have been very fortunate to be in the playoffs over the years.

As the mother to not one, but two NFL superstars — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — Mama Kelce’s Super Bowl plans are usually up in the air.

“Travis and Jason have been very fortunate to be in the playoffs over the years,” Donna tells Elite Daily while promoting her partnership with Heluva Good! dips, which is why she wasn’t sure about her plans for Feb. 11 — until the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 28.

Now that Travis is headed to Las Vegas for the big showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, she’ll likely be at Allegiant Stadium to cheer him on. Whether she’ll be in the stands or a VIP suite, Donna says having the right snacks at the Super Bowl is a must.

When her sons were younger, Donna shares that the Kelce family’s Super Bowl tradition was to watch the game together and “have a good time eating.” Both Kelce brothers have talked about how much they love their mother’s cooking on their New Heights podcast, particularly her chocolate chip cookies and muffins, but Donna says the secret to having a great game day spread is to have “a lot of little things” and “focus on the dips.”

“Dips are the one thing that everybody loves, and everybody goes to,” Donna says. One of Mama Kelce’s specialities is her Seven-Layer Dip, made with Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Dip, but she’s also a fan of the brand’s French onion option with chips and dipping barbecued chicken into buttermilk ranch. “Most of the time, there are a lot of men around, and they're very hungry, so you’ve got to have many different things,” she says.

Apart from sharing her Super Bowl snack suggestions, below, Donna weighs in on some of Travis’ favorite dishes and what everyone is drinking in the VIP suites at Kansas City Chiefs’ games.

Donna’s Blueberry Muffins Are A Beloved Kelce Recipe

The key to getting Travis Kelce up in the morning isn’t setting multiple alarms — it’s making blueberry muffins. Donna says that her blueberry muffin recipe was both Travis and Jason’s favorite dish of hers when they were growing up.

“I'd be cooking them in the morning, they would smell those, and that would get them out of bed pretty fast,” she says.

On the 2023 holiday episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis said having muffins on Christmas morning was one of his favorite holiday traditions; when he smelled them in the kitchen, he knew it was time to open presents.

Donna’s Magic Marshmallows Are Also A TikTok Fave

Along with blueberry muffins with streusel on top, Donna shared on New Heights that she would also make Pillsbury rolls for Travis and Jason — which are similar to the viral Hocus Pocus rolls on TikTok.

According to Donna, to make these “magic marshmallow” treats, you need to “roll the marshmallows in butter, cinnamon, and sugar, and put them in the middle of a crescent roll dough.” When you bake them in the oven, the marshmallows melt and seemingly disappear — like *magic*.

Travis & Taylor Are Fans Of These Cinnamon Rolls

To this day, Travis still loves a tasty cinnamon treat. One of his fave desserts is a cinnamon roll from Rye. The Kansas City restaurant is a go-to spot for the (current) two-time Super Bowl champion, and Rye’s co-owner Megan Garrelts told Page Six that Travis always orders their cinnamon rolls when he stops by.

When his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, had dinner with some of the other Chiefs WAGs on Dec. 30, the Eras Tour performer reportedly had to try the cinnamon rolls that Travis loves so much. Garrelts told the outlet, “He always requests our cinnamon roll, so I would think that he must have said something to [Taylor] since she was going to Rye.”

Donna can confirm that Travis is a fan of the pecan cinnamon rolls: “I've seen them in the house.”

Back in October, Swift made homemade cinnamon rolls before one of Travis’ games. Whether they were Rye’s recipe or her own — which she shared back in 2020 — it’s cute knowing that she can make him one of his favorite desserts whenever he’s craving them.

Travis Is Not An Adventurous Foodie

While Jason and Travis have talked about the dishes they like on their podcast, they’ve also mentioned some foods they can’t stand. For instance, Travis is not a fan of mayonnaise.

“He's just not very adventurous,” Donna says about Travis’ taste in food. “He likes all the normal things, but as he's gotten older, I think he's picked up a few new favorites.”

While dating Swift, Travis has been introduced to a few of her favorite restaurants in New York City, so it’s possible that his foodie game has improved. However, Donna says that he’s still not a fan of mayo, and his go-to sandwich would just be a lot of “meat and cheese.”

The VIP Suites Have A Variety Of Drinks To Choose From

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Since Swift’s first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, all eyes have been on the VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium to see what the “Cruel Summer” singer is up to — especially what she’s drinking. Swifties have theorized that the singer’s go-to drink is a vodka cranberry, but she’s also been known to enjoy Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda, a Casa Azul Lime Margarita Tequila Soda, and High Noon Tequila Seltzer.

Donna says, “There's a lot of different things to drink in the suite.” Mama Kelce’s drink of choice is usually just water, but she’ll also grab a ginger ale or glass of wine, if she’s feeling like something different. It’s good to know that you have your pick of beverages to enjoy alongside a plate of chicken fingers with ketchup and “seemingly ranch”. Travis is usually on the field, but Donna says his go-to order would be a tequila soda.

Kylie Is The Cook Of The Kelce Family

One way or another, Donna hopes that the Kelce family will be making time to see each other for Super Bowl LVIII. She’s really looking forward to spending time with her grandkids and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. While Donna is an excellent baker, she says, “Kylie is a fantastic cook, so I could learn things from her.”

Last year’s Super Bowl was a special opportunity for the entire family to get together as Travis’ Chiefs went up against Jason’s Eagles in the 2023 big game. While Kylie may end up supporting her brother-in-law this year — like she did at the Jan. 21 Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills — she still could decide to keep it more chill at home with the kids instead. If she does, Donna says Kylie will probably have some of the same dips she’s infusing into her spread, along with some tortilla chips.

The laidback game day plans fit with what Donna is manifesting for 2024. After a very eventful year, she’s just looking for more peace, health, and happiness. She says, “Those are the three things that I think would be the best.”