Kylie Kelce isn’t here for the drama. On Nov. 22, she called out “tabloid nonsense” after an outlet insinuated she was making a comment about Taylor Swift. Kelce took issue with a New York Post headline that read, “Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight: ‘Not my cup of tea.’” Kelce went to TikTok to vent her frustrations in a video that now has over 176,000 likes.

In the TikTok, Kelce encouraged people to actually watch the interview that the Post was referencing. “Go watch that interview ... I said it’s not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn’t say that [pointing to headline]. That seems like a stretch to me. You’re reaching,” Kelce said, sharing a screenshot of the headline in question.

In the full video interview, Kelce was clearly not shading anyone, let alone Swift. She caught up with Spectrum Sports KC while hosting a field hockey camp for kids in Kansas City on Nov. 19. “"It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” Kelce said. "But at the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I’m so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

But the “tabloid nonsense” didn’t stop there. In the same video, Kelce also called out an Us Weekly article that claimed Annie Elliott (Eagles kicker Jake Elliott’s wife) “mock[ed]” her. Kelce defended her friend, “You see this woman right here? Will protect at all costs. You keep her name outcha mouth.”

Kelce finished off her TikTok by quoting one of Phily’s favorite slogans: “I’m gonna tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: ‘F*ck around and find out.’”

In the comments section, fans were clearly on Kelce’s side. “Tell them, queen!!! Before I even realized this was you, I was like SHE DIDN’T SAY THAT!!!” Another wrote, “PROTECT KYLIE KELCE AT ALL COSTS.”