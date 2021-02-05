Are you still daydreaming about The Weeknd’s mesmerizing 2021 Super Bowl halftime show or Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's energetic 2020 performance? Will you ever stop swooning over Beyoncé’s moves from her performances in 2013 and 2016? If you're nodding your head in agreement, you'll be excited to hear that TikTok Super Bowl halftime dances are aplenty on the app and always on point. With creators mastering specific moves from previous halftime shows and then sharing their own performances and challenges on TikTok, you need to see them ASAP — and maybe even try to emulate them yourself.
Ahead of Super Bowl 2022, you may want to revisit the Beyoncé TikTok challenge and J.Lo and Shakira TikTok challenge that recreate (or are very loosely inspired by) the performers’ halftime dance routines. Not only can you learn some pretty epic moves, but you can also get hyped for another jaw-dropping performance. This year, the star-studded lineup of Dr. Dre Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are set to perform at the Pepsi Halftime Show. Of course, everyone can’t wait to see what potential TikTok dance challenges will come out of this year’s event. But, in the meantime, you have to watch these Super Bowl halftime show dance recreations on TikTok while you prepare for Feb. 13.
Warning: These videos may inspire you to get up and dance. While you’re at it, consider creating your own TikTok to post this Super Bowl Sunday.