Whether you tuned in to the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 because you're actually a football fan, or just because you're a fan of the free beer and hot wings at your friends' watch party, the one thing everyone can get hype for is the epic halftime show. When Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl performance was announced, fans knew they'd be the perfect duo to get even the biggest sports noob fired up for game night. And — shocker! — J.Lo and Shakira did not disappoint.

Before they hit the big stage, creative directors Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (aka Nappytabs) hinted to Entertainment Tonight that J.Lo and Shakira would "come together" by the end of the co-headlining performance, which essentially meant that — despite not having any collab songs together — they would probably have an epic joint finale.

And live up to the hype, they did.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers both wear red, so it makes sense Shakira and her dancers were repping it when they hit the stage for the opening performance of "She Wolf." At one point, Bad Bunny surprised the audience by joining Shakira for renditions of "I Like It Like That" and "Chantaje." By the time she got to her hit "Hips Don't Lie," fans over the world had their jaws on the floor.

J.Lo kicked off her portion of the halftime show with a mashup of her classics "Jenny from the Block" and "Get Right." But by the time she got to "Waiting for Tonight," anyone who was still raging over Lopez getting snubbed for an Oscar got the most glorious surprise when she worked a bit of her Hustlers pole dancing skills into the performance.

When it comes to surprise collabs, you might think it's hard to beat the likes of J Balvin — who came out and joined Lopez for a riotous rendition of "Mi Gente" — but Lopez's daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz truly stole the show with a stunning performance of "Get Loud" (with Shakira backing her up on the drums, no less).

The show could have ended there, but there was more. Shakira and J.Lo came together for the most intense finale, performing "Waka Waka" together with tons of obligatory dance breaks.

The world literally will never be the same after this moment. Good luck to the artists who have to follow up this show at Super Bowl 2021.