This Sunday marks a momentous occasion — there’s going to be a *huge* Rihanna concert (interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever). Since the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show marks the “Lift Me Up” singer’s first live performance in five years, the excitement to see her behind a mic again is at an all-time high. While RiRi has been booked and busy since she last graced the stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards, fans have been waiting... and waiting... and after years of failing to predict a new album release, some assumed that the multi-hyphenate was leaving music behind to pursue other endeavors. Little did everyone know, Rihanna was gearing up for the biggest performance of her career — and astrology explains why there’s no better time than now for her to reach this milestone.

The cosmos have a way of pinpointing when major life events will happen before they actually do. Typically, the bigger the occurrence, the more obvious the astrological transit will be. When it comes to Rihanna’s birth chart, this couldn’t be more accurate. The Grammy winner has had a pretty eventful last couple of years, between having a baby and becoming a billionaire (NBD), with Sunday’s Super Bowl performance being the cherry on top. All of these life-changing moments point to one major life event that takes place every 12 years: Jupiter return.

What Is A Jupiter Return?

In astrology, Jupiter is the planet of growth, opportunity, faith, and optimism. The astrological house Jupiter is placed in your birth chart is where you tend to experience good fortune; the zodiac sign it’s in can further explain how good luck can potentially unfold for you. The largest planet in the solar system is considered to be the “Great Benefic” of the cosmos, because of its ability to bring forth large amounts of abundance. Once every 12 years, Jupiter returns to the zodiac sign it was in the moment you were born, marking a period of renewal and reinvigoration in your life. Think of Jupiter returns as Saturn returns, but way better.

How Rihanna’s Jupiter Return Aligns With Her Super Bowl Performance

Currently, Jupiter is moving through the cardinal fire sign of Aries, which is Rihanna’s natal Jupiter placement. The last time Jupiter was in Aries, the year was 2011 — the year the singer/songwriter blessed the world with bangers like “We Found Love,” “Cheers (Drink to That),” and “S&M,” marking the beginning of her EDM era. These pivotal moments in her career took place as her second Jupiter return was taking place, and since Jupiter was in Aries, she was inspired to take risks and try a style of music she had never really experimented with before. It was a period of major growth, and now, as Jupiter makes its way back to Aries, RiRi is reaching new heights once again in her career with her upcoming Super Bowl appearance.

As an Aries rising, Jupiter plays a major role in Rihanna’s birth chart. Sitting in her first house of self-expression and personal identity, the singer effortlessly embodies confidence, warmth, and positivity. With Jupiter making its way back to the exact position it was in at the time of her birth, there’s no better time than now to embark on another major career milestone.

Christopher Polk/NBC /Contributor/Getty Images

Fortunately, Rihanna isn’t the only one who gets to reap the benefits of Jupiter in Aries. If you have this natal placement, from now until May 16, you’ll experience opportunities for dynamic growth and expansion in the Aries-ruled house of your birth chart. Don’t be afraid to dream big. You may not be performing at this year’s Super Bowl, but luck is most definitely on your side.