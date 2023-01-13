The First Look At Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Hits Different

Rihanna is about to make 2023 her year. On Friday, Jan. 13, the “Lift Me Up” singer dropped a preview of her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, and it’s everything. You definitely won’t want to miss when Rihanna takes the stage on Feb. 12 because it looks like she has a few surprises up her sleeve.

The 30-second clip begins with a silhouette of Rihanna as she’s standing in the middle of a large, empty room. Once she starts walking towards the camera, she can be seen dressed in a black jumpsuit and lime green fur coat. Audio then begins to play featuring comments from various fans and the media speculating about Rihanna’s long-awaited music comeback.

“It’s been six years since the nine-time Grammy winner dropped her last album,” one person noted. “Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for,” another said.

All the comments begin to mix together, but Rihanna chooses to ignore the noise. She puts a finger to her mouth as if she’s hiding a secret — or a few epic surprises. (Could she be planning to perform new music at the Super Bowl?)

The video ends with the clever line, “Oooh, you needed me,” from Rihanna’s 2016 single “Needed Me,” which was honestly the perfect song choice.

Although Rihanna has released a number of singles and collaborations over the past few years, she dropped her last album, Anti, in January 2016. Since then, fans have been wondering when she would return with a ninth record.

In October 2022, Rihanna surprised fans by dropping the ballad “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The following month, she came out with a second song for the movie titled “Born Again.”

“Lift Me Up” has received various nominations since its release, including Best Original Song at the 2023 Golden Globes and Best Song at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Rihanna will headline this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Glendale, Arizona.