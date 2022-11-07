The Official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Playlist Has Arrived

Black Panther is considered a significant turning point in Marvel Studios’ evolution, proving once and for all that superheroes didn’t need to be white westerners to sell tickets. But it also was a turning point in Marvel music, the first original soundtrack explicitly written for a Marvel film that was also a chart-topping success. The songs on the soundtrack for the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, suggests a hit album will also accompany the new film.

Before Black Panther, Marvel soundtracks fell into one of two categories. Some had only original scores composed for them, blandly inoffensive orchestral numbers that audiences only noticed after continuous repetition in further sequels. (The Marvel Studios fanfare is the best known of these.) That changed with the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, where classic rock was skillfully deployed alongside those original scores, giving the film two albums: an “Original Soundtrack” made up of songs licensed for the movie and an “Original Score” of the orchestral music. Most Phase 4 Marvel films and TV series follow this model, with nearly every show accompanied by pop tracks that were not initially written for the movie but work with the story.

But Black Panther’s soundtracks are different. Working with Kendrick Lamar, the first film dropped banger after banger of songs and covers written/arranged expressly for the film. The sequel, compiled and arranged by Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, is poised to do the same thing; the lead single from Rihanna, “Lift Me Up,” already broke records as the most-added song in U.S. radio history, amassing the most ever single-day spins.

Here’s the full soundtrack listing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Lift Me Up” by Rihanna

“Love & Loyalty (Believe)” by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa

“Alone” by Burna Boy

“No Woman No Cry” by Tems

“Árboles Bajo El Mar” by Vivir Quintana & Mare Advertencia

“Con La Brisa” by Foudeqush & Ludwig Göransson

“La Vida” by Snow Tha Product feat. E-40

“Interlude” by Stormzy

“Coming Back For You” by Fireboy DML

“They Want It, But No” by Tobe Nwigwe & Fat Nwigwe

“Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one” by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik

“Limoncello” by OG DAYV feat. Future

“Anya Mmiri” by CKay feat. PinkPantheress

“Wake Up” by Bloody Civilian feat. Rema

“Pantera” by Alemán feat. Rema

“Jele” by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa

“Inframundo” by Blue Rojo

“No Digas Mi Nombre” by calle x vida & Foudeqush

“Mi Pueblo” by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack is available on most streaming services. The physical album will be available starting Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.