Here Are All The Songs On She-Hulk's Soundtrack So Far

When Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows first started arriving on Disney+, they were primarily known for their crossover castings. Instead of taking small supporting roles, like Agent Coulson, and centering an unknown cast around them, Disney+ brought the big names, many of whom had never done TV before. But as the number of shows expands (the streaming service is now up to eight), they’re starting to be known for a second reason, the music. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s Season 1 soundtrack continues that tradition with a premiere full of bangers.

Marvel has really stepped up the soundtrack game in Phase 4 in general, not just on the small screen, but on the big screen as well. Where it was once rare to have any recognizable tunes in a Marvel film, now each seems to come equipt with a classic rock theme and a Spotify playlist.

However, movies are only two to three hours at best, and a one-shot soundtrack. TV series, like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and others are multi-episode multi-playlist affairs. The soundtracks also provide a window into the cultures each of these superheroes hail from. The She-Hulk soundtrack’s first episode is filled with the sorts of tunes that suit both her 20-something New Yorker lifestyle and her cousin Bruce’s life as an American ex-pat in Mexico.

Here are all the sounds featured on the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law soundtrack so far.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1, Episode 1 “A Normal Amount of Rage”

“Money On It” by Together Pangea

“Next Thing You Know” by Robin & The Rocks

“Asleep in the Clouds” by Wenda Williamson

“I Want to Be With You” by George Simms

“Mi Pueblo Querido” by Ramon A Stagnaro, Steven Lindsey & Steve Kofsky

“Fast [Motion]” by Saweetie

“Porro Bonito” by Orquesta Ritmo De Sabanas

“Cumbia Caletera” by Tito Nunez y su Orquesta

“Who’s That Girl?” by Eve

“Licked and Live on Ludlow” by Saul Miles Richards

“Banaito Y Perfumao” by Fernando Cavazos

This playlist will be updated as the series releases new episodes. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues with new half-hour installments streaming every Thursday on Disney+ from now until mid-October.