Kevin Feige, CEO of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has made it clear he’s aware the MCU has a diversity problem. The big-screen series started out playing it safe, with white, straight, male superheroes starring for 15 of its first 17 films. (The other two, The Guardians of the Galaxy films, were ensembles headed up by a white straight man.) Phase 4 is working to correct this both on the big and small screen, such as with Moon Knight, a Middle East-set story starring Oscar Isaac, who is of Latin American descent. Even the songs on Moon Knight’s Season 1 soundtrack help blend American and Middle Eastern cultures, with bangers from both.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 1 follow. Moon Knight starts with a cold open set to a lesser-known classic rock track from the early 1980s and follows it up with a pop ballad clearly from the pre-Beatles era of rock and roll. It’s not the first time Marvel has leaned into classic rock in the past year. Black Widow opened with a cover of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” replacing the usual Marvel fanfare; Eternals played Pink Floyd’s “Time” from the Dark Side of the Moon album over the opening credits. Moon Knight, too, replaced the expected Marvel opener track with “A Man Without Love” by Engelbert Humperdinck, marking one of the few times a Disney+ series has strayed from the typical Marvel theme song.

Moon Knight is helmed by Egyptian director Mohamed Diab, who told The Hollywood Reporter he wants the series to show a side of his country rarely seen in Western media. Although the soundtrack still includes some mainstream songs from the States, it certainly goes heavy at times with tunes that will have you adding new-to-you artists to your Spotify playlist.

Here’s a running list of the songs in each episode, to be updated weekly:

Moon Knight Episode 1

“Every Grain of Sand” by Bob Dylan

“A Man Without Love” by Engelbert Humperdinck

“Arab Trap Made In Egypt” by DJ Kaboo

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by George Michael

“Bahlam Maak” by Nagat

