The Thor: Love And Thunder Soundtrack Is So Metal

If it wasn’t evident from the logo (or the trailer images of Thor in a red leather vest and skull-printed tee-shirt), Thor: Love and Thunder is all about ‘80s metal. But the sort of metal the film is aiming for is not Metallica’s Master of Puppets (or their lesser-known Ride the Lightning). This is hair metal, the LA-based MTV pop-rock stuff that propelled Bon Jovi, Motley Crue, and Poison to fame. The songs on the Thor: Love And Thunder soundtrack are as much a loving tribute to that era of music as a Guns N’ Roses sampler for your ears.

Warning: Mild Spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder follow. When the new film opens, Thor has montaged his way from where fans last saw him at the end of Avengers: Endgame back into his old, slightly insufferable self. Though he’s a god and good at saving people, he’s reached the limit of overstaying his welcome with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The fight that cinches their time to go separate ways has Thor doing all the heroism by himself, set to “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses. Not a clip of “Welcome to the Jungle,” the whole song plays, from beginning to end, over the four minutes fight sequence.

It’s not the first heavy use of the band most associated with Axel Rose and Slash (and sometimes Buckethead). From “Paradise City” to “November Rain,” the movie is in G-n-R overdrive. (Even Hemnall’s son is renaming himself after Axel.)

But though it may sometimes feel like it, there’s more to the soundtrack than just Slash’s famous guitar solos. Here’s the full rundown of every song that plays during Thor: Love and Thunder.

“Only Time” by Enya “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses “Paradise City” by Guns N’ Roses “Old Spice Sea Chanty” by Ginger Johnson “Fighting” by Michael Raphael “Our Last Summer” by ABBA “Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses “Goodies” by Ciara “Hey Ninny-Nonny” by Taika Waititi “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses “Rainbow In The Dark” by Dio

Thor: Love and Thunder is playing exclusively in theaters. No date has been set for it to debut on streaming, though most expect it to arrive on Disney+ before year’s end.