The Lyrics To Eddie's Song In Stranger Things Are Actually So Fitting

Like previous seasons, Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 had a central song from the 1980s that immediately became a cultural revival off the back of its appearance on the show. Like The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” and the theme from The Neverending Story, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” was suddenly everywhere. But viewers got lucky; diving the season into two parts meant two songs. Volume 2’s use of Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” lyrics to immortalize Eddie has sent the song soaring up the charts.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 4 follow. With Stranger Things cast reaching nearly two dozen in Season 4, the series created one of the most complicated plans to take out Vecna. With Erika as the hub, Max (with Lucas) became the bait to attract Vecna, which included an assist by the Cali crew and Eleven piggybacking. While he was distracted, Nancy, Steve, and Robin headed into the Upside Down to find his body and destroy him. Meanwhile, Eddie and Dustin set up to attract the bloodthirsty bats that guarded Vecna. Eddie and Dustin planned to go full heavy metal, with Eddie playing his favorite song, the newly released title track from Metallica’s Master of Puppets album.

Master of Puppets was the album that broke Metallica through to the mainstream. However, their previous album, 1984’s Ride the Lightning, was a mainstay among the D&D metal listening crowd; Dustin and Eddie would have been massive fans who ran out, bought, and learned to play the guitar riffs on this album upon its March 3rd release.

But the song isn’t just appropriate for the characters. The lyrics are perfect for Eddie. No wonder the song is already Number 1 on iTunes. As Metallica themselves said in a statement on Instagram, the soundtrack of Stranger Things is always next level, and they were honored to be part of Eddie’s journey.

Here are the lyrics to “Master of Puppets.”

End of passion play, crumbling away

I’m your source of self-destruction

Veins that pump with fear, sucking darkest clear

Feeding on your death’s construction

Taste me, and you will see

More is all you need

Dedicated to how I’m killing you

Come crawling faster, obey your master

Your life burns faster, obey your master

Master!

Master of puppets, I’m pulling your strings

Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name, ’cause I’ll hear you scream

Master! Master!

Needlework the way, never you betray

Life of death becoming clearer

Pain monopoly, ritual misery

Chop your breakfast on a mirror

Taste me, and you will see

More is all you need

Dedicated to how I’m killing you

Come crawling faster, obey your master

Your life burns faster, obey your master

Master!

Master of puppets, I’m pulling your strings

Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name, ’cause I’ll hear you scream

Master! Master!

Where’s the dreams that I’ve been after?

Master! Master!

You promised only lies

Laughter! Laughter!

All I hear and see is laughter

Laughter! Laughter!

Laughing at my cries

Fix me

Hell is worth all that, natural habitat

Just a rhyme without a reason, neverending maze

Drift on numbered days, now your life is out of season

I will occupy, I will help you die

I will run through you, now I rule you too

Come crawling faster, obey your master

Your life burns faster, obey your master

Master

Master of Puppets, I’m pulling your strings

Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name, ’cause I’ll hear you scream

Master! Master!

All episodes of Stranger Things 1 through 4 are streaming on Netflix. Season 5 is expected out in 2024.