Ms. Marvel’s Episode 1 Soundtrack Slaps

The newest race in the world of superhero stories is to see who can have the perfect soundtrack. Moon Knight put Engelbert Humperdink in everyone’s head for six weeks, while The Batman singlehandedly revived Nirvana. Spider-Man: No Way Home featured De La Soul, and Shang-Chi had 88rising. Now, as befitting of Marvel’s first teen-focused Disney+ series, nearly all the songs on Ms. Marvel’s soundtrack are absolute bangers.

Warning: Spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 1 follow. Ms. Marvel’s official trailer surprised fans by being set to a relatively recent pop hit by a current artist: “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. But most assumed that song was just for the trailer — Marvel is known for using pop hits for major trailer reveals (think Thor with Led Zeppelin), which then don’t carry over into the actual movie or TV series.

So when the first episode opened with the same driving beat, accompanying Kamala Khan’s latest YouTube video breaking down a piece of Avengers: Endgame history, it was a lovely surprise. It was also the start of an episode that seemed to have a bop playing in every scene. (It even has a scene in which Gabe, the guidance counselor, quotes “Reflection” from Mulan, but since no one bursts into song, I’ll let that one go.) With artists ranging from Riz Ahmed to Saint Motel, Episode 1, “Generation Why,” is officially one of the most rockin’ installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

Here are all the songs that have played so far on the Ms. Marvel soundtrack so far.

Ms. Marvel Episode 1, “Generation Why,” Soundtrack

“Blinding Lights (Epic Version)” by The Weeknd

“I Don’t Want To Talk” by Wallows

“Disco Gully” by Kully Bhamra, Angus Campbell & Ishq Bector

“Oh Nanba” by SP Balasubramaniam & Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratham

“Deal With It” by Riz Ahmed

“OH!” by The Linda Lindas

“Ko Ko Korina” by Ahmed Rushdi

“Star-Spangled Man” by The Star-Spangled Singers

“Sohniye I Love You” by Nahid Akhtar

“Carmen Suite 1: Habanera” by Georges Bizet

“Sinkies” by Hot Sugar

“My Type” by Saint Motel

“Proudly Presents” by Samuel Pegg

“Rozi” by Eva B

Ms. Marvel continues with new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.