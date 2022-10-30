Rihanna Is Serving Beachy Glam In Her First New Music Video In 5 Years

RiRi is back and better than ever. The artist behind cinematic classics like “Work” and “B*tch Better Have My Money” released her first music video in five years on Oct. 28. The emotional ballad “Lift Me Up” for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks the singer’s first single in six years, and its accompanying video sees Rihanna finally delivering iconic visuals once again. In the music video, Rihanna is the picture of ethereal beauty on a beach with the sun setting behind her and her natural curls flowing in the wind. Watch Rihanna’s music video for “Lift Me Up” below.

The angelic “Lift Me Up” melody was written “as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman,” according to a press release Pitchfork reported. The late Black Panther star passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. Rihanna wrote the song with singer-songwriter Tems, Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. Tems said she “wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life.” The artists successfully produced a soulful harmony with lyrics that will tug at your heart strings.

“Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound,” Rihanna sings in the chorus as her silky white dress billows in the sea breeze. In the music video, she wore a white bustier dress with a white puffer jacket and silver jewelry. The sunset cast a darker overshadow throughout the video, and as the day descends into darkness, Rihanna stands next to a fire pit while pieces of ash drift across the sky. The video also features scenes from the new Black Panther sequel. The music video release is Rihanna’s first official music video since she released the video for “Lemon” with N.E.R.D. in the fall of 2017.

The “Lift Me Up” singer made her first post-baby red carpet appearance with A$AP Rocky at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26. She wore a tan Rick Owens gown with beige gloves, and A$AP Rocky matched her fit with similar earthy tones. Thanks to Marvel Studios and Disney, Rihanna is finally back on the music scene and she’s thriving.