Unless you’ve been living under a rock, I bet you know all about the excitement surrounding Adele’s upcoming album, 30. Fans have been waiting for this moment with bated breath for six years, and are now eager for her heartfelt tunes to *finally* bless their ears upon its release on Nov. 19. One reason why Adele continues to resonate with so many is her ability to sing with such honesty and vulnerability, especially when it comes to her own life experiences. In fact, in a recent interview with Vogue, the UK singer made it clear that her new album was inspired by what transpired during her Saturn return. She even mentioned the astrological event in an Oct. 13 open letter to her fans. If you’re one of the many who questioned the meaning of a Saturn return after the “Skyfall” crooner pointed it out, allow me — an astrologer — to explain it to you.

In astrology, Saturn is the planet of discipline, karma, responsibility, commitment, and maturity. This planet can be thought of as your strict parent who expects you to follow the rules, learn the meaning of hard work, and eventually become your best self. Saturn does not want to hear excuses, because Saturn isn’t here to baby you. It’s here to give you the tools that you need in order to take care of yourself and build something that lasts.

What Does Your Saturn Return Mean In Astrology?

What Adele is describing when she mentions her Saturn return is the period of time in which Saturn literally “returns” to the position it was in at the moment of her birth. It takes Saturn roughly 29.5 years to make a full orbit around the sun, which means that everyone experiences their first Saturn return around ages 27 to 30 (aka the title of her latest album).

A lot of the time, the Saturn return can literally feel like a quarter-life crisis. In Adele’s own words: “When [the Saturn return] comes, it can rock your life... It shakes you up a bit: Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy?”

These are totally relevant questions one asks during their Saturn return. The experience can feel like a huge wakeup call. If you’re not following your dreams, embracing your self-worth, and taking responsibility for the decisions you make, your Saturn return will probably give you a huge reality check. It will teach you that you can’t keep repeating the same patterns and expecting different results. During your Saturn return, you might experience a breakup, a career change, or any number of challenges that force you to switch gears. In a way, your Saturn return is the moment you truly become an adult.

What Does Adele’s Saturn Return Reveal About Her?

In Adele’s birth chart, she has Saturn in her seventh house of partnerships. That means her Saturn return had a particularly deep impact on her relationships. It’s clear from the get-go that Adele’s new album was inspired by the pain she went through during her recent divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. Her song “Easy On Me” is essentially an homage to how she felt once that relationship came to an end.

Adele’s Saturn return isn’t the only astrological phenomenon impacting the release of 30. The album’s release date is Nov. 19, which is when the next lunar eclipse will arrive. Why is this important? This lunar eclipse will take place in Taurus, which also happens to be Adele’s sun sign. In astrology, a lunar eclipse essentially speeds up time, encouraging you to move toward your ultimate destiny. Because this lunar eclipse directly impacts Adele’s birth chart, you can expect the release of her upcoming album to be a deeply pivotal moment in her career.