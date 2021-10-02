Adele stans, get ready to find your next favorite breakup ballad, because it looks like the singer is about to deliver. It's been six years since the singer released her latest album 25, and although it’s been a long wait, now there are some major signs she's about to give fans what they've been hoping for. If you're ready to trade out "Hello" for the next belter, here's what to know about Adele's 30 album, including its release date, tracklist, features, and more.

The singer's raw and emotional songs have earned her 15 Grammys, and her last album alone brought home two of them. According to Rolling Stone, Adele's album 25 still holds the U.S. album sales record for a single week after she dethroned 'NSync's 2000 album No Strings Attached. Her relatable lyrics and next-level vocals have certainly carved out a space of her own among other singer-songwriters, and fans have (im)patiently awaited a new release from her since 25 dropped in 2015. Although Adele has yet to officially announce anything about a new album, fans have started seeing “30” billboards pop up in metropolitan areas. The billboards simply have the number on them and reveal nothing else, but the tactic feels a lot like she's hinting at her next release.

Adele's previous albums have used the traditional age format for her titles, so 30 would be the perfect follow-up to 25, and her other two albums, 2011's 21 and her debut 2008 record 19.

Adele’s 30 Album Release Date

Rumors surfaced that Adele might have been planning to drop new music on Friday, Oct. 1, after fans spotted billboards with the number 30 in several spots around the globe, including Seoul, Madrid, London, and the Philippines. However, the day passed, and there was still no new album to jam out to. Nonetheless, there are some theories as to when it could happen, and they are worth considering.

Notably, Taylor Swift was supposed to release her Red (Taylor's Version) on Nov. 19, but on Sept. 30, she made an unexpected announcement on Twitter, revealing it will debut a week sooner. "My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th!" wrote the singer. "Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak," Swift concluded.

Swifties were pretty surprised, and they began sleuthing to figure out why Red could be hitting ahead of schedule. Per Billboard, there was a since-deleted tweet from radio host Mauler from The Morning Hot Tub and Stingray Hit List Countdown that read: "New Adele. This week," on Sept. 28. There was also a suspect tweet from the Billboard Charts Twitter account, which shared some of the singer's stats over the years. Additionally, there was a status update from a person reportedly working on the set of an Adele music video which can only mean the album is coming soon. Since the timing coincided, and then those billboards began to surface, it seemed clear to Swifties — Swift probably moved up her release date ~because~ of Adele's upcoming release. If that's true, Adele's 30 will drop on Nov. 19, the OG date Swift was supposed to drop Red (Taylor's Version).

Adele’s 30 Tracklist

It's uncertain what Adele's 30 tracklist will be, but "Rumor Has It" that her songs may take a deep dive into her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. Some reports claim a source close to Adele has reportedly confirmed songs will talk about it. But there seems to be more evidence that others reportedly close to the singer say she will not include songs about her split on the album.

Adele’s 30 Features

What's actually on her album is up for debate right now, but excited fans even trended a fake tracklist on Twitter in late September. True stans immediately called it a fake list since it included a ton of featured artists, which Adele has historically avoided.

Although the tracklist appears fake, it's got some truth to it, fans could see the singer pairing up with the likes of Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Beyoncé. Other rumored song titles on the list include "Over For Good," "Glass House," and "Rebound."

It seems uncharacteristic for Adele, but she has openly expressed her support and love of Beyoncé in the past, including in an Instagram post in August 2020, so could fans be getting the ultimate duet track?

You’ll need to stay tuned for more info on Adele’s 30 album. Meanwhile, fingers crossed that a November 2021 release is true.