2018 may have been the year of celebrity love, but 2019 is already on its way to being the year of celebrity heartbreak. One of the most recent celeb couples to call it quits is Adele and her partner, Simon Konecki. According to an insider, the reported reason Adele and Simon Konecki split is actually so sad, but it's also seriously relatable.

"They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart," an insider reportedly shared with E! News. "She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart." Elite Daily reached out to Adele's team in regards to the reported reason why the couple split, but they had no comment.

The source continued, saying that Adele and Simon reportedly plan to "keep this amicable," especially because "they have Angelo together," their 6-year-old son. Since the two seem to be planning on co-parenting, the source reportedly said "it's highly unlikely this is going to get ugly."

Another source spoke to PEOPLE and echoed what the first source told E! "Adele’s son is everything to her," the source reportedly told the publication. "Her whole life revolves around him. I just can’t see her divorce getting messy because she’s so careful when it comes to her son. She’s always five steps ahead in terms of how a decision will affect him." Though she hasn't been on tour in a while, even when she was, Adele reportedly still made sure Angelo was a top priority. "She takes him to the park or on a hike and to birthday parties for his friends," another source told PEOPLE. "It’s clear that she tries to create a happy and normal childhood for Angelo."

While Adele and Simon kept their relationship pretty private throughout most of their time together, they did occasionally give the public glimpses of their love. According to Us Weekly, Adele and Simon went public with their relationship in January 2012, and six months later, Adele announced they were expecting their first child. In October 2012 they welcomed their son, and then it was radio silence from the couple until March 2017, when, after months of speculation that she and Simon had gotten married, Adele confirmed it at a concert in Brisbane, Australia. Simon did attend award shows with Adele between 2012 and 2017, and even though she mostly remained mum about her relationship, her album 25 was mostly about finding love, instead of losing it.

On April 19, Adele's reps announced the two had split. "Adele and her partner have separated," the singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said in a statement to the Associated Press. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." While neither Adele nor Simon have revealed the reason for their separation yet, if the insider is right, they simply grew apart. It could honestly happen to anyone, but it's sad nonetheless.