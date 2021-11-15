Adele is a Grammy winning songwriter, a mother of one, sad song extraordinaire, and now, a matchmaker. Yep, Adele helped two lovebirds enter a new chapter of their lives on Nov. 14 when she facilitated their engagement on national television. Adele may be known for her heartbreaking ballads, but the footage of her helping with the proposal is the most romantic thing you’ll see all day.

Filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, Adele’s One Night Only concert introduced fans to new songs she played from her new album, 30, as she was also interviewed by Oprah. And while the album is full of sad bops about her divorce from Simon Konecki, there was also a tender moment filled with romance. At one point in the two-hour special, she helped a couple, Quentin and Ashley, take their relationship to the next level.

"I need every person to be really quiet, alright? If you make a noise, I'm going to kill you," Adele joked, before Quentin walked onto the stage with his girlfriend who was blindfolded. Upon taking off her blindfold, Ashley was stunned to see she was in front of a massive crowd who had gathered for the concert.

After the surprise engagement went down, Adele treated the couple to a stunning rendition of “Make You Feel My Love.” "Thank God she said yes because I didn't know who I was going to sing this song to next. You or him, oh my God,” Adele said. But that wasn’t the only highlight of Adele’s CBS special. The show featured appearances from the likes of Lizzo, Seth Rogen, and Melissa McCarthy, and Selena Gomez, so it was a star-studded night to say the least.

All eyes have been on Adele since she’s just days away from releasing her forthcoming album, and her One Night Special was the ultimate taste of what’s to come.