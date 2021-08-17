These 10 Adele Breakup Songs Are Perfect For When You Need A Remedy

Have you ever gotten your heart broken so badly that you just want to sit in your room all day and cry? Well, Adele knows that feeling. The “Rolling in the Deep” songstress has written some of the best songs about heartbreak, and if you’re in need of Adele songs to listen to after a breakup, then you’ll wont have any trouble finding some good options.

In fact, Adele is such a pro at writing breakup songs that she once told the New York Times she only gets excited about songs that will make people cry. “In order for me to feel confident with one of my songs it has to really move me,” she told the publication in a November 2015 interview. “That’s how I know that I’ve written a good song for myself — it’s when I start crying. It’s when I just break out in [expletive] tears in the vocal booth or in the studio, and I’ll need a moment to myself.”

This songwriting process has helped Adele win 15 Grammys to date, and I don’t think that she’s done making breakup songs anytime soon. Ever since she split from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, in 2019, fans have been waiting for Adele’s next tearjerker album. If it’s anything like the songs she sang below, then we know we’re in for another masterpiece!

01 “Someone Like You” “I heard that you're settled down / That you found a girl and you're married now / I heard that your dreams came true / Guess she gave you things, I didn't give to you.” “Someone Like You” is one of Adele’s most popular songs. With over 1 billion views on YouTube and over 1 billion streams on Spotify, it’s clear that the devastating ballad has hit hard with plenty of fans.

02 “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” “I'm giving you up / I've forgiven it all / You set me free, oh / Send my love to your new lover / Treat her better.” In “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” Adele talks about letting go of someone who previously broke her heart. She sings about forgiveness and giving herself the strength to move on while wishing the best for her ex. If that doesn’t sound like the best way to get over heartbreak, then I don’t know what is.

03 “Set Fire to the Rain” “But there's a side to you / That I never knew, never knew / All the things you'd say / They were never true, never true.” Going through a breakup is never easy. At times, it can be hard to articulate how you feel, but for Adele, there’s always a way to express how she’s feeling through a song. In “Set Fire to the Rain,” Adele sings about the emotions people have felt when they’ve grown tired of someone constantly disrespecting them. This is portrayed beautifully in the chorus of the song.

04 “Chasing Pavements” “Should I give up / Or should I just keep chasing pavements? / Even if it leads nowhere.” “Chasing Pavements” is about experiencing heartbreak for the first time, which Adele explained during a January 2008 interview with The Sun. “That song is about should I give up or should I just keep trying to run after you when there’s nothing there?” Adele explained. “I was only with him for four months but when I signed my record deal, I had to write an album, as I hardly had any songs, so I wrote about him.” Lucky for Adele, that heartbreak turned into a masterpiece.

05 “Rolling in the Deep” “We could have had it all / Rolling in the deep / You had my heart inside of your hands / And you played it to the beat.” Adele made the comeback of a lifetime when she released “Rolling in the Deep” as her lead single for her second studio album, 21. The heartbreak anthem is full of anger, and it’s perfect for that moment when you’re ready to move on from your devastation.

06 “When We Were Young” “But if by chance you're here alone / Can I have a moment? / Before I go? / 'Cause I've been by myself all night long / Hoping you're someone I used to know.” “When We Were Young” might have you crying for days. This song will make you think about a lover that you’ve outgrown and might make you wish that things were different between you two.

07 “Hello” “Hello from the outside / At least I can say that I've tried / To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart / But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart anymore.” Adele’s songs have a common theme of feeling heartbreak, but in “Hello,” she actually apologizes for being the heartbreaker.

08 “Rumor Has It” “She is half your age / But I'm guessing that's the reason that you stayed / I heard you've been missing me / You've been telling people things that you shouldn't be.” The best part about “Rumor Has It” is that Adele changes the chorus as the song goes on. You never know which part of the lyrics are true, except for the fact that Adele is indeed over her ex.

09 “All I Ask” “All I ask is / If this is my last night with you / Hold me like I'm more than just a friend / Give me a memory I can use.” The saddest part about being in a relationship is when you know it’s about to end. Adele sings her heart out in “All I Ask” and she fills every word with emotion.

10 “Take It All” “Didn't I do it right? / Did I let you down? / Maybe you got too used to having me 'round / Still how can you walk away.” “Take It All” is one of Adele’s saddest songs yet. It’s about wondering what you did wrong in the relationship and trying to figure out why your beau decided to leave. Near the end of the song, Adele tries to plead with her lover to stay, but once the final chorus is over, you know that it’s over between the two.

Adele should be called the queen of heartbreak music. She really knows how to tug at people’s heartstrings — but hopefully, her Adele’s best breakup songs will also help you find a way to heal you own broken heart.