These 12 Songs About Falling Out Of Love Capture All The Feels

It’s never easy to lose someone you love, especially if you thought that you were going to be with that person forever. Losing someone special can leave you feeling quite sad and confused, and sometimes, the only way to ease the pain of falling out of love is through music. So many artists have written incredible songs about the experience of realizing they’re no longer in love with someone, so if you needs some songs to listen to when you’ve fallen out of love (or suspect you’re in the process of doing so), then I’ve got your perfect playlist.

Musicians like Billie Eilish and Sam Smith have gone through what you’ve been through, and they’ve made it through to the other side, so there is a reason to be hopeful. In fact, songs about falling out of love can be pretty inspirational, because they may just help you realize it’s better to be on your own than with someone you no longer love. Fret not — your happy ending is still out there. All you have to do is pick yourself up and check out this list, because I guarantee it’ll leave you feeling better than ever before. Pinky promise.

01 “Circles” by Post Malone “Seasons change and our love went cold / Feed the flame 'cause we can't let it go / Run away, but we're running in circles / Run away, run away.” Post Malone chronicles the ups and downs in a relationship in “Circles.” The whole time he’s debating whether his relationship with a partner will last because their emotions keep changing like “seasons.” If you hear this song, then you’ll probably have a better understanding of what to do when you’ve fallen out of love with your partner.

02 “Resentment” by Kesha “Don't know how to leave or how to stay / So I've been talking to strangers / 'Cause I can't talk to you anymore that way / Did I let you down? / 'Cause you let me down.” Sometimes relationships just don’t work out, even if you’ve tried your best. If you’re feeling like your relationship may just be one of the ones that doesn’t work out, then you should give “Resentment” by Kesha a listen.

03 “Slide Away” by Miley Cyrus “Move on, we're not 17 / I'm not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You're right, we're grown now / So won't you slide away.” “Slide Away” by Miley Cryus is all about letting a relationship go, even if you might still have a little bit of love left for your ex. I don’t know why, but Cyrus’ music sounds like it can heal any type of broken heart.

04 “Let It Go” by James Bay “I used to recognize myself / It's funny how reflections change / When we're becoming something else / I think it's time to walk away.” Near the end of a relationship, you might be wondering if your partner really is the right person for you. In James Bay’s “Let It Go,” he sings about ending a relationship because he feels the romance has simply run its course.

05 “Too Good at Goodbyes” by Sam Smith “But every time you hurt me, the less that I cry / And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry / And every time you walk out, the less I love you / Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true.” Sometimes you know even before a breakup that you and your boo don’t stand a chance, and nothing captures what it feels like to fall out love better than Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

06 “Out of Love” by Alessia Cara “I can't float in an ocean / That's already been drained / I won't cry at your feet now / I know my tears will fall in vain.” Perhaps the only thing more painful than falling out of love with a partner is realizing they’ve already fallen out of love with you, and Alessia Cara describes that feeling perfectly in “Out of Love.”

07 “Selfish” by Madison Beer “Shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it / Had a feeling that you never felt it / I always knew that you were too d*mn selfish.” Falling out of love can be as simple as realizing a person never deserved your love in the first place, and Madison Beer’s “Selfish” serves as a great wakeup call for anyone who’s loving the wrong person.

08 “tolerate it” by Taylor Swift “While you were out building other worlds, where was I? / Where's that man who'd throw blankets over my barbed wire? / I made you my temple, my mural, my sky / Now I'm begging for footnotes in the story of your life.” No one sings about heartbreak quite like Taylor Swift, and “tolerate it” is all about that devastating moment when you realize your love just isn’t reciprocated or deserved.

09 “Lost Cause” by Billie Eilish “Thought you would've grown eventually, but you proved me wrong / You ain't nothing but a lost cause / And this ain't nothing like it once was.” Sometimes, a relationship is simply a lost cause, but as Billie Eilish says in “Lost Cause,” falling out of love at least makes it easier to say goodbye to that person and move on.

10 “Forget Me Too” by Machine Gun Kelly feat. Halsey “I've wasted so much time / Waitin' around for your phone calls every night / My bad dreams are silk screens / 'Cause I taste blood when you bleed / It's eatin' me alive / We'd both be better off alone.” Have you ever gone through some bad times with your partner and now don’t know if you still want to be together? That’s what Machine Gun Kelly’s song “Forget Me Too” with Halsey is all about, and after you listen to this heart-wrenching song, you’ll realize that it’s time to pick up the pieces of your broken heart and move on.

11 “Hard Feelings / Loveless” by Lorde “'Cause I remember the rush, when forever was us / Before all of the winds of regret and mistrust / Now we sit in your car and our love is a ghost / Well, I guess I should go / Yeah, I guess I should go.” “Hard Feelings / Loveless” by Lorde is the perfect song for anyone who is in a rollercoaster relationship. Sometimes you love your partner, but other times you don’t know if you were meant to be with them forever. Towards the end of your relationship, you might even be wondering if this person is for you.

12 “We’re Good” by Dua Lipa “I'm on an island / Even when you're close / Can't take the silence / I'd rather be alone.” Sometimes, moving on from someone with whom you’ve fallen out of love can almost feel like relief, and as Dua Lipa sings in “We’re Good,” it can be better to be alone than with someone that just makes you feel lonely.

You should always weigh your pros and cons if you’re thinking about leaving a relationship, but if you’ve fallen out of love with someone, then it might best to just move on. Thank goodness there are a ton of songs to help us get through that.