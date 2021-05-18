Falling in love can be one heck of a rush. There’s so much excitement and joy that it’s hard not to feel happy when you’re with the person who loves you the most. And trust me, tons of artists have felt this way, too. In fact, there have been so many musicians who have released songs about falling in love that you won’t have to look far to find the perfect tune to describe your romance.

Taylor Swift’s 2019 album Lover was all about the joy of falling head over heels, and she made the album after finding love with her beau Joe Alwyn. Shawn Mendes also released a sappy love-filled album in 2020, Wonder, after he become boo’d up with Camila Cabello. But even if you’re not quite ready to pen a love song of your own, the best songs about falling in love can capture what you’re feeling regardless.

If you need help confessing your love to someone (or are simply trying to find the perfect song that describes your emotions), then you’ve come to the right place. These 15 songs about falling in love will have you feeling more loved up with your new boo than ever. Enjoy!

01 “Tightrope” by Zayn Falling in love after having your heart broken isn’t easy, but Zayn Malik’s “Tightrope” is all about the thrill of falling for a second time. In the song, he sings, “Why's it gotta feel like I'm walkin' a tightrope? / Why you wanna see how far I fall? / 'Cause I'm already up here and I got my eyes closed / And I ain't never fell from a love this tall.” Talk about taking a leap of faith.

02 “positions” by Ariana Grande Falling in love with someone new can make you do some wild things, and in “Positions,” Ariana Grande talks about going that extra mile for the one she loves. She sings, “Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom / I'm in the Olympics way, I'm jumpin' through hoops / Know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn't do / That I won't do, switching for you.” Don’t worry, Ari. I can relate.

03 “Bloody Valentine” by Machine Gun Kelly Machine Gun Kelly knows exactly what it’s like to be in love. After he started up a romance with actor Megan Fox, the singer released “Bloody Valentine” as a homage to their love. He sings, “The simulation just went bad / But you're the best I ever had / Like hand prints in wet cement / She touched me, it's permanent.” Aww. MGK must be head over heels for his boo.

04 “Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande & Justin Beiber The ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused the world to go into lockdown in 2020, and during that time, people started to look at their relationships very differently. Whether you were in quarantine with your partner or away from them, you can likely relate to this sweet love ballad. In the song, Grande sings, “So go ahead / And drive me insane / Baby, run your mouth / I still wouldn't change / Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you.” How romantic!

05 “Lover” by Taylor Swift “Lover” is probably one of Taylor Swift’s sweetest and sappiest songs yet, as it’s all about being in love with that one person you can’t live without. Swift sings, “With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover / My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue / All's well that ends well to end up with you.” Don’t be surprised if you immediately want to elope after listening to “Lover” a few times.

06 “Intentions” by Justin Bieber It’s hard not to think about your partner when you’re listening to Justin Bieber’s 2020 hit song “Intentions.” He reveals exactly what he wants to happen in his relationship, and it’s one of the sweetest things you’ll ever hear. In the chorus, he sings, “Picture perfect, you don't need no filter / Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you're a killer / Shower you with all my attention / Yeah, these are my only intentions.” And I intend to put this song on repeat next time I fall for someone.

07 “Levitating” by Dua Lipa Have you ever been so in love that you feel like you’re “levitating” whenever you’re with the person? Dua Lipa has! And that’s why she wrote this song. In “Levitating,” Lipa sings, “I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight / I need you all night, come on, dance with me / I'm levitating.” Hello, I’m swooning.

08 “Nobody’s Love” by Maroon 5 When you’re falling in love with someone, it’s like you never want that feeling to end, and Maroon 5 gets that. They wrote their 2020 song “Nobody’s Love” for anyone out there who knows that they’ve found their soulmate. Adam Levine sings, “If my love ain't your love / It's never gonna be nobody's love / Never gonna need nobody's touch but yours.” Doesn’t this song make you want to profess your love to someone?

09 “365” by Katy Perry Can’t stop thinking about your beau? Well, Katy Perry has had that feeling, and she describes it perfectly in “365.” In the song, she sings, “Love it when you come back and can't take it when you leave / Got me fantasizing our initials already / And I wanna just let go / Falling deeper than before / Say that you are ready, lock it up in a heartbeat.” Seriously, who hasn’t been there?

10 “Too Much” by Carly Rae Jepson Sometimes when you’re falling in love, you never know if something you’re doing is “too much,” and that’s why Carly Rae Jepson wrote this incredible song. Jepson sings, “Am I too close? / 'Cause you fold into me like a heart with a beat / I know now, I know now / And did you know that I'm wild for your skin / And the dance that we're in, so close now, so close now.” Steamy!

11 “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles “Watermelon Sugar” gives off major summer vibes, and there’s nothing better than falling in love in the summertime! Harry Styles sings, “Strawberries on a summer evenin' / Baby, you're the end of June / I want your belly / And that summer feelin' / Getting washed away in you.” Am I the only one who suddenly feels like having a summer fling?

12 “Number One Song” by Elle Varner Remember when everyone was listening to “Refill” in 2012? Well, Elle Varner came out with another love song that will have you all in your feels. “Number One Song” is perfect for all the lovers out there who are still in the honeymoon stage of their relationship. Varner sings, “I think about you when the sun goes down / Over again like a merry-go-round / Stuck in my heart like a knife through my chest / Gonna think of you 'til you say yes.” Now those are some powerful lyrics.

13 “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran is the king of swoon-worthy love ballads, and his 2021 song “Afterglow” is no exception. In it, he sings, “So alone in love like the world had disappeared / Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go / I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow / And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears.” OMG, I can’t even.

14 “Fallin’ All In You” by Shawn Mendes If there’s any song that will give you butterflies, it’s Shawn Mendes’ 2018 hit “Fallin’ All in You.” In the love ballad, he sings, “Every time I see you baby I get lost / If I'm dreaming, baby, please don't wake me up / Every night I'm with you I fall more in love / Now I'm laying by your side / Everything feels right.” Camila, you are one lucky lady.

15 “Love You For A Long Time” by Maggie Rogers There’s no better song that celebrates the amazing feeling of being in love like Maggie Rogers’ 2019 bop “Love You For A Long Time.” She sings, “And in the morning when I'm waking up / I swear that you're the first thing that I'm thinking of / I feel it in my body, know it in my mind / Oh I, I'm gonna love you for a long time.” If you’ve felt like giving up on love before, then this song will probably make you want to change your mind.

Give these songs a listen, and you’re sure to appreciate the joy of falling in love more than ever.