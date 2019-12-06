10 Happy Love Songs That Capture Exactly How You're Feeling

If you're recovering from a breakup, you'd probably rather listen to a jackhammer at five a.m. on a Saturday than a love ballad. But even if you're single as a Pringle, it's hard not to swoon over an upbeat, feel-good song about love. It's like a rom-com for your ears — no matter how heartbroken or eternally single you are, you can still enjoy it. And if you are head-over-heels for someone, then happy love songs probably make you want to dance down the street like Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer, complete with your own imaginary flash mob.

Before anyone hates on love songs, let me remind you how relatively few there are compared to songs about unrequited love, lost love, and broken love. Sometimes you just want to celebrate the magic of infatuation without all the messiness (and TBH, I'd choose To All the Boys I've Loved Before over Atonement any night). Even if you are totally disillusioned with dating at the moment, fun songs about falling in love can help remind you that relationships don't have to be hard. In a sea of dark, despairing breakup songs, these happy-go-lucky love songs are seriously a breath of fresh air.

"Lover" by Taylor Swift TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube And there's a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you, dear / Have I known you twenty seconds or twenty years? When you find your perfect match, it's sometimes hard to imagine what your life was like before they were a part of it. Taylor Swift's "Lover" is all about how love distorts time and makes the idea of "forever" actually seem possible.

"10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber Dan And Shay on YouTube I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more / Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours One of the most exciting parts about falling for someone new is constantly discovering new things about them. In his sweet ode to Hailey, Justin Bieber captures the feeling of wanting to know everything about your lover, no matter how long it takes.

"Now That I Found You" by Carly Rae Jepsen CarlyRaeJepsenVEVO on YouTube Thought it was impossible / It's just like a miracle / Say nothing's impossible now / Now that I found you A great relationship can sometimes feel too good to be true, and yet at the same time, finding your person makes everything else seem possible. In "Now That I Found You," Carly Rae Jepsen sings about the indescribable joy of meeting your other half.

"Beyond" by Leon Bridges LeonBridgesVEVO on YouTube I'm scared to death that she might be it / That the love is real, that the shoe might fit / She might just be my everything and beyond Falling too fast can be scary — but if you think you've found The One, it's sometimes worth the risk. Leon Bridges' "Beyond" is all about trying to restrain yourself from falling fast and hard, until you eventually realize there's no need to hold back.

"No Place" by Backstreet Boys BackstreetBoysVEVO on YouTube I've been all around the world, done all there is to do / But you'll always be the home I wanna come home to / You're a wild night with a hell of a view / There ain't no place, ain't no place like you One of the most obvious signs you're in love: No matter where you go, you wish they were by your side. "No Place" by Backstreet Boys describes the feeling of returning to a person you love so much that they feel like home to you.

"Love You For A Long Time" by Maggie Rogers MaggieRogersVEVO on YouTube And in the morning when I'm waking up / I swear that you're the first thing that I'm thinking of / I feel it in my body / Know it in my mind / Oh I'm gonna love you for a long time Most relationships have a honeymoon phase where you're totally infatuated with your new partner. But as Maggie Rogers sings in "Love You for a Long Time," you know it's real when you keep on falling more in love with your SO every day.

"Just You And I" by Tom Walker TomWalkerVEVO on YouTube And I know, I can tell you anything / You won't judge, you're just listening / 'Cause you're the best thing that ever happened to me The best kind of relationships aren't just built on romance — there should be mutual support, respect, and friendship in there, too. In Tom Walker's "Just You and I," he sings about finding a lover who doesn't just makes you swoon, but sticks by you in hard times and lifts you up.

"Young And In Love" by Ingrid Michaelson IngridMichaelson on YouTube We'll turn it up / Play the music loud so we can sing along / And teach me all the words to your favorite songs / We can make this moment last all summer long Even if you know it may not last, there's something about a new relationship that makes you feel invincible. Ingrid Michaelson describes the fleeting power of being young, in love, and enjoying every minute of it, despite knowing things might eventually change.

"All My Love" by George Ezra George Ezra - Topic on YouTube And all those setting suns / And all those rising moons / From the Eiffel Tower to those deep lagoons / No matter where you go / Baby, I'll be there When you're totally devoted to someone, it doesn't feel like losing a part of yourself — it feels like joining your life with someone else's. George Ezra says it perfectly when he sings, "All my love is yours, all my time is ours," because it's possible to share yourself without losing your identity.

"The Feels" by Maren Morris MarenMorrisVEVO on YouTube It's chemistry, meant to be / Incomprehensibly tangled up in it / Yeah, boy, you're giving me the feels Wondering if you've got "the feels"? Well, do you feel "like the tickle of the bubbles in a bottle of cheap champagne"? Then according to Maren Morris, you're feelin' it, baby.